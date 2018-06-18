Infertility Treatment Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast Upto 2023

A research study titled, “Infertility Treatment Market by procedure, product, patient type and end user – global industry analysis and forecast to 2023”, published by crystal market research.

Market Highlights:

The Infertility Treatment Market was worth USD 0.78 billion in the year of 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 1.93 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.63% during the forecast period. Factors, for example, funds ad grants; continuous decline in fertility rates, developing awareness of the public about infertility and the accessible treatment alternatives; the rising number of fertility clinics around the world; and mechanical progressions in infertility treatment are the significant drivers for the development of the market of infertility treatment. However, the high procedural cost of helped conceptive systems in developed markets and unsupportive government controls for certain infertility treatment alternatives are relied upon to constrain market development to a specific degree.

The Infertility Treatment Market is segmented as follows:

Infertility Treatment Market Assessment and Forecast, By Procedure, 2014-2023:

Artificial Insemination

Intrauterine Insemination

Intra cervical Insemination

Intra tubal Insemination

Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART)

In-vitro Fertilization (IVF)

Surrogacy

Fertility Surgeries

Infertility Treatment Market Assessment and Forecast, By Product, 2014-2023:

Media & Consumables

Instruments

Micromanipulator Systems

Laser Systems

Imaging Systems

Accessories

Infertility Treatment Market Assessment and Forecast, By Patient Type, 2014-2023 ($Million):

Female Treatment

Male Treatment

Infertility Treatment Market Assessment and Forecast, By Product, 2014-2023:

Research Institutes

Fertility Centers

Hospitals and Clinics

Cryobanks

Infertility Treatment Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023 ($Million):

North America

U.S

Canada

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are Irvine Scientific, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd, IVFtech ApS, The Baker Company Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Vitrolife AB, Cook Group Incorporated and Genea Limited. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the world. In 2016 North America held the biggest offer of the market, trailed by Asia-Pacific and Europe. The Asia-Pacific district is foreseen to develop at a significant CAGR amid the figure time frame. This development can be credited to elements, for example, reductions in treatment prices, increasing medical tourism, increasing population, growing healthcare expenditure.

