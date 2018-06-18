Global Anti-Jamming Market Sales, Market Overview, Analysis Research Report 2024

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Anti-Jamming Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Anti-Jamming Market by receiver type (military, government, and commercial transportation grade), technique (civilian, nulling, beam steering systems), application (targeting, position navigation, timing, flight control, casualty evacuation, surveillance, and reconnaissance) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Anti-Jamming Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Anti-Jamming Market. According to the report the Global Anti-Jamming Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% in terms of value over the period of 2018-2024.

Segments Covered

The report on global anti-jamming market covers segments such as receiver type, technique, application and end users. The receiver type segments include military & government grade and commercial transportation grade. On the basis of technique the global anti-jamming market is categorized into civilian systems, nulling and beam steering systems. Furthermore, on the basis of application the anti-jamming market is segmented as targeting, position navigation & timing, flight control, casualty evacuation, surveillance & reconnaissance and others. On the basis of end users the anti-jamming market is segmented as civilian, military: airborne, military: naval and military: unmanned.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2024.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018 – 2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global anti-jamming market such as, Furuno Electric Company Ltd, Thales Group, Harris Corporation, The Boeing Company, Mayflower Communications Company Inc, Novatel Inc., Cobham PLC, BAE Systems PLC, Lockheed Martin, and U-Blox.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global anti-jamming market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of anti-jamming market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018 to 2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the anti-jamming market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the anti-jamming market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

