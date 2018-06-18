Global All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) Market 2018 Competition, Trade Overview and Development to 2022

All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) Market by Top Key Players, Type and Application, with Sales Market Share, regional analysis, and Growth Rate Forecasts Till 2023. All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) Market Research Report 2018 is professional Market Research Report on Global All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) Industry.

Market Highlights:

The Global All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) market 2018 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. Global All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) Market Information segmented by Vehicle Type (Sports Utility, Utility, Recreational, Sports, Touring, Others), Displacement (Low, Mid, High), Application (Sports, Entertainment, Agriculture, Military, Hunting, Others), and Regions.

All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) Market Key Players Analyzed in Report are:

Honda Motor Company, Ltd. (Japan), Polaris Industries Inc. (U.S.), Yamaha Motor Company Limited (Japan), Bombardier Recreational Products (Canada) and Arctic Cat (U.S.). Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), Suzuki Motor Corporation (Japan), CFMOTO Powersports Inc. (U.S.), KTM AG (Austria) and BMW (Germany) are the other main players in this market.

Market Growth Factors:

Firstly, the growing economy of the country is leading to higher purchasing power and spending capacity of individuals and societies for these leisure and adventure vehicles. Secondly, competitions involving all-terrain vehicles in the developed nations lead to greater tourism, which further drives this market. Thirdly, all-terrain vehicles present an easier option to people with disabilities or physical shortcomings to explore the natural terrain, which otherwise would have been a problem. All these reasons, justify the consistent expected growth of the global all-terrain vehicle market, which is expected to expand at 7% CAGR (2018 to 2023).

Segmentation:

On the basis of vehicle type, the sports utility category is the most widely sold and popular among customers. The sports utility ATVs are generally used explicitly for racing purpose. These vehicles thus tend be lighter, smaller and faster than other ATVs. These vehicles are easy to maneuver and thus, sudden and swift actions such as accelerating, and cornering become easier with their use. These are generally rear wheel drive, which in rare cases can be custom made and converted into a four-wheel drive vehicle. They are installed with robust and strong suspension system to ease the jerks while speeding or landing on the racing track. The utility ATVs are built with either four-wheel drive or two-wheel drive. They are generally used for towing large and heavy loads and thus, are often fitted with hooks, fenders and other accessories to help in the cargo transport. The touring ATVs have the same application as cruiser motorcycles. They are mainly used for touring over long distances. They can be maneuvered through multiple surfaces such as smooth roads, rocky terrains, uneven & muddy patches, and forest trails. These vehicles thus have larger engine capacity and a decent engine fuel mileage to aid long-distance travel. These are quite large in size compared to the sports utility vehicle but require less maintenance comparatively since the engine is not subjected to extreme and differential load over a short duration

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America region leads the global production and sales of all types of ATVs. Countries such as U.S. and Canada have a vast and diverse landscape ranging from mountain ranges to huge forest spaces. ATV manufacturers thus, develop different vehicles, which can be used in different scenarios and landscapes. The biggest attraction in regards to ATVs in the U.S. is the annual ATV motorsport competition involving different formats such as snow racing, mountain terrain, rocky terrain, plain surface terrain. Thus, ATV competition causes significant growth in the tourism adding to the economy, which ultimately leads to the growth of this market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 MARKET DEFINITION

2.2 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

2.2.1 DEFINITION

2.2.2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

2.2.3 ASSUMPTIONS

2.2.4 LIMITATIONS

2.3 RESEARCH PROCESS

2.3.1 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3.2 SECONDARY RESEARCH

2.4 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

2.5 FORECAST MODEL

3 MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.1.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

3.1.2 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

3.1.3 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

3.1.4 SEGMENT RIVALRY

3.1.5 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

3.2 VALUE CHAIN/SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 MARKET DRIVERS

4.3 MARKET RESTRAINTS

4.4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

4.5 MARKET TRENDS

Continued…

The report for Global All-Terrain Vehicle Market of Market Research Future comprises extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

