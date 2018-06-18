Deep Brain Stimulation Market Market Is Expected to Increase to US$ 3.2 billion by 2025

A research study titled, “Deep Brain Stimulation Market by application – global industry analysis and forecast to 2025”, published by crystal market research.

Market Highlights:

Deep Brain Stimulation Market is expected to be around $3.2 billion by 2025. Rising number of people suffering from Parkinson’s disease and increased awareness about neurological disorders is driving the market globally. DBS can be used to treat various neurological disorders such as dystonia, Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, Tourette syndrome, obsessive compulsive disorders, and chronic pain. According to WHO, neurological disorders category contributes to 2% of global burden of diseases. DBS also has major applications in controlling movement disorders. After Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease is the most common neurological disorder. However, the high cost of the devices and risk of infection at the stimulator site are some of the factors restraining the market growth.

Deep Brain Stimulation Market Segmentation:

Deep Brain Stimulation Market Assessment and Forecast, By Application, 2016-2025:

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Epilepsy

Parkinson’s Disease

Pain Management

Dystonia

Depression

Others

Deep Brain stimulation Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million):

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Austrelia

India

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Competitive Insights:

Medtronic Plc, St. Jude Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, EnteroMedics, Cyberonics, Zynex and Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA are the major companies operating in the global deep brain stimulation market.Acquisition is one of the key strategies adopted by the major players in DBS market. For instance, Medtronic acquired Sapiens Steering Brain Stimulation to extend its product portfolio in the deep brain stimulation market.

Regional Outlook:

North America dominated the global deep brain stimulation market in 2016, due to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure along with favorable reimbursement policies. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific market is expected to exhibit significant growth over the forecast period. Increased disposable income and improved healthcare expenditure in emerging economies such as India and China will drive the growth of this market.

Market Opportunities:

Increasing cases of different neurological disorders, rise in age related neurological disorders, rapidly growing elderly population, and increased awareness about the availability of different treatments for neurological disorders propose significant opportunities for the growth of DBS market globally. Further, technological advancements to improve the functionality of these devices will boost the acceptance of these devices rapidly on a global level.

