Tips to Marketing Success on Facebook

Of all the businesses undertaking an AdWords campaign (PPC campaign), less than 10% even have a budget for undertaking an AdWords campaign on Facebook. My own investigation reveals that all the campaign managers not only are aware of Facebook but actually have Facebook accounts themselves. When I drilled deeper, half sheepishly inform me that Facebook skipped their mind and the other half say they are skeptical that Facebook could deliver.

Frankly, I’m amazed. Facebook is not only a great inventive tool, it is perhaps one of the greatest success stories of modern times. There are millions of unique customers from all parts of the globe converging each day on Facebook. There are young, old, rich and not-so-rich customers.

As of today, Facebook is displaying targeted ads based on content generated by the user i.e. a user discussing (say) ladies handbags will be shown any available ad for ladies handbags that targets that demography; meaning, adverts targeting the age group, gender and geographic location. Even the all powerful Google Adwords campaign manager cannot provide us with this degree of filtering. So wake up folks. If you are even contemplating a Pay Per Click Management campaign, ensure at least 25% of the budget is set aside for Facebook.

For those of you who have undertaken ad campaigns on Facebook but have not been rewarded with success, here are my tips to Online Marketing success on Facebook. I personally use each one of these and guarantee they work.

Tip # 1 Make use of the EdgeRank System

Some of you may know of it, but most don’t. Facebook uses something they call the EdgeRank system. The EdgeRank system uses the Facebook users own content to determine where and how your advertisement shows up in a user’s news feed. So my first tip is to create an advert or post that makes best use of the EdgeRank criteria you can maximize its potential (and your ROI).

Tip # 2 Maximize advert potential by increased activity on your part

Post regularly around the same time as the ad campaign. The posts must all be entertaining and relevant. Include photos, videos and relevant links in your posts.

Create polls, invite audience participation. The secret of Facebook is “Engage” – the more engaging you are with your target audience, the longer they stay in the news feed.

Tip # 3 Relevant content is the Kingpin of success

Too many businesses only post content pertaining to their company or product or service. There is very little in terms of engaging entertainment. Your content on products or services needs to be interspaced with jokes, funny pictures, polls, funny stories and so on. On Facebook, business content must revolve around entertainment. Was there a funny incident at your factory today? Post it! You will be amazed as to how much response you will receive.

Tip # 4 Start small and test the waters before you leap

Facebook encourages you to start small. You can run an ad campaign on Facebook with as little as $5. Seriously, no other media with such a phenomenal reach allows you to start so small. Formulate an ad and run it for $5 worth. Study the matrices carefully. Study the results carefully. Depending on the number of genuine (not bought) Likes you already have, even a $5 campaign has the potential of reaching out to thousands. Succeeded beyond your wildest imagination? Well, then develop another campaign along the same lines but different content and engage Facebook services for $10 and so on getting bigger with each new campaign.