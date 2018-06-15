Military Airborne Radar Market Global Industry Review 2018 To 2023

Military Airborne Radar Market by Radar Type (Detection & Search, Targeting, Navigation, Other), Application (Surveillance, Weapon Guidance & others), Frequency Band (X & Ku, S & L, Others), & Region- Forecast to 2023

In the recent years, there has been a significant change in the warfare technologies and in the landscape of radar capabilities, which have had a direct impact on the security of countries. Along with the developments in electronic warfare, detection, and range, there has been a simultaneous increase in the development of advanced radar systems, which are being widely used by the global air forces, for targeting, monitoring, and navigation purposes.

Airborne radar systems provide pilots the capability of engaging and identifying remote targets, detecting and tracking missile and enemy movements, surveying border areas, and integrating information with related forces. In the meantime, civilian users use the systems to increase the situational awareness of commercial airliners indirectly focusing on improving safety.

The large demand for airborne military radars is a replication of growing risks of air strikes and access of terrorists in the various boundary regions. There is a huge scope for research and development in military airborne radar market during the forecast period, owing to various innovative approaches in the airborne military radar.

In the application segment, the weapon guided system is predicted to record the fastest growth during the forecast period due to its uses and application in tracking and guiding aircraft, missiles, and ships. Weapon guided system helps to compute velocity and changes in the location of the object. Likewise, the rise in demand for highly accurate military radar systems will drive the market growth for weapon guidance application segment across the globe. Laser control, ground positioning, and other systems used for weapon guidance require various sensors to work in a precise manner, which is expected to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Developing countries invest heavily in military equipment to attain a competitive edge over the rivals. In addition, the increase in automation in security and surveillance radar technology assists the countries in improving their airborne military infrastructure.

A high number of developments in the recent years in radar technologies has given rise to the substitute for conventional radar equipment. This has, in addition, resulted in the development of Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) in the airborne fire control radar systems. These types of array radar systems are highly accurate, Further Array radar system helps to track objects by airborne fire control radar, a type of airborne radar. In military airborne radar, fire control radar is used as a weapon control radar that evaluations the position of a target and notifies the fire control systems installed on the missiles. An airborne fire control radar comprises a high pulse repetition frequency and a narrow beam width to achieve greater accuracy and location of the chosen target.

The global market for military airborne radar is rising due to various aspects, such as the launch of drones, militaries trade systems, territorial conflicts among different geographical regions leads to rise in demand for radar market. Geopolitical uncertainty in the Asia Pacific as well as the Middle East regions is also rising to a larger extent. It is observed that defense divisions and ministries are the primary buyers of military airborne radars in the Asia Pacific region. Aspects such as automation of surveillance and defense technology systems help to optimize the operational activities for the military radar systems. Additionally, the high cost of space-based radars and growing cyber warfare are the two key factors challenging the military radar market from achieving its optimum potential. The present vendors of this market will continue to gain new opportunities from trends such as growing use of unmanned combat systems for battlefield surveillance and rise in demand for ballistic missiles, provided they can overcome the problems related to noise disturbances and electromagnetic blocking.

The military airborne radar market to witness a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

The North American region is expected to account for the largest proportion of the total global expenditure on military radars. It continues to lead as the most profitable region, serving a high volume of demand for military airborne radar due to strong backing from the government and the presence of several leading vendors in the U.S. and Canada. The U.S. has made significant investments in radar technology, which is expected to continue during the forecast period. Moreover, high demand in North America is primarily driven by programs such as Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) program, Space Fence program, procurement of AN/TPS-63, AN/TPS-59, and AN/TPS-80 radar systems, Three Dimensional Expeditionary Long Range Radar (3DELRR) program, and Acoustic Rapid COTS Insertion (A-RCI) program.

Regarding Asia Pacific, emerging economies such as India, China, South Korea, and Japan are rated as the most profitable country-wide markets.

The key players in military airborne radar market are Raytheon Company (U.S.), Saab AB (Sweden), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Leonardo S.p.A (Italy), Northrop Grumman (U.S.), Lockheed Martin (U.S.), Terma (Denmark), BAE Systems (U.K), Aselsan (Israel), Harris Corporation (U.S.), Thales Group (France), and L3 Technologies (U.S.).

