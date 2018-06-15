Home Healthcare Market Is Expected to Increase to US$ 459.53 billion by 2022

A research study titled, “Home Healthcare Market by component – global industry analysis and forecast to 2022”, published by crystal market research.

Market Highlights:

The global Home Healthcare Market was evaluated around USD 195.55 billion in the 2012 and is expected to reach approximately USD 459.53 billion by the end of 2022 while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.92% over the forecast period. Increasing treatment price is amongst the biggest areas of concern for health organizations and government, and these organizations are determined to control rising healthcare expenditure. Home healthcare is a cost-effective option as compared to costly hospital stays. These services assist to save cost considerably, therefore, expected to act as high impact delivering factor for the global home healthcare industry. Rising workforce concerning to these services interprets the growing home healthcare services demand. According to the statistics released by the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, the position of home care and personal care aids are projected to rise approximately 13.0 million by the end of 2020, which interprets to around 70.0% boost from 2010.

The global home healthcare market is segmented as follows:

Home Healthcare Market Assessment and Forecast, By Component, 2012-2022:

Equipment

Therapeutic

Home Respiratory Equipment

Insulin Delivery Device

Home IV Pumps

Home Dialysis Equipment

Other Therapeutic Equipment

Diagnostic

Diabetic Care Unit

BP Monitors

Multi Parameter Diagnostic Monitors

Home Pregnancy and Fertility Kits

Other Self-Monitoring Equipment

Apnea and Sleep Monitors

Mobility Assist

Wheel Chair

Home Medical Furniture

Walking Assist Devices

Services

Respiratory Therapy Services

Infusion Therapy Services

Telemetry

Home Healthcare Market, Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2012-2022 ($Million):

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Competitive Insights:

The major market players in global home healthcare market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Almost Family Inc., Abbott Laboratories, 3M Health Care, Sunrise Medical Inc., Baxter, Cardinal Health Inc., Medtronic, National Healthcare crop., Air Liquide, Roche diagnostics corp., Arcadia Health Care, Omron Healthcare Inc., Bayer AG, Nxstage Medical, Inc., Apria healthcare group, Arkray Inc., Odyssey Healthcare Inc.

Regional Outlook:

North American regional market held the major revenue share in 2015 at around 40.0% due to the existence of advance healthcare infrastructure, elevated awareness levels among patient along with moderately higher medical spending levels in this region. Asia Pacific regional market is expected to witness beneficial growth during the forecast years. Developing economy rectifies to develop infrastructure, high unfulfilled requirements of massive population and accessibility skilled labor likely to administer the development of the region.

