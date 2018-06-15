Hi-Fi Speaker System Market: Trends and Demands Research Report 2018-2023

Market Highlights:

The hi-fi speakers are also known as 2-way or 3-way speakers. These speakers is composed of various speaker elements which can imitate the frequencies ranging from 20 Hz to 20 kHz. The special feature of High-Fidelity speaker is that every elements are responsible to imitate the different range of frequency which are generally known as crossover or threshold frequencies. For instance, one element can emit the frequency up to 500 Hz, second 500 Hz to 9 kHz and the third might reproduce the above 9 kHz frequencies. Thus, the advance speaker is developed and designed to imitate and reproduce very precise frequencies at high loudness. However, advancement of technology and increase in demand for wireless speakers is expected to be one of the major propelling factors for the growth of hi-fi speakers.

The global Hi-Fi speaker system market is highly competitive. Various established international brands, domestic brands and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. The key players are nonstop increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. The Hi-Fi speaker system market is highly competitive due to the presence of several large vendors. The competition among the vendors will intensify due to the increase in product extensions and various above mentioned factors. The players in the Hi-Fi speaker system market compete on the basis of the factors such as technology, features, design and compatibility. The vendors or the manufacturers are continuously coming up with new ideas and technologies to gain competitive advantage over their competitors.

Major Key Players

Onkyo Corporation (Japan),

Bowers & Wilkins Group Ltd. (England),

Yamaha Corporation (Japan),

Bose Corporation (U.S.),

Panasonic Corporation (Japan),

Harman International Inc. (England),

LG Electronics Corporation (South Korea),

DEI Holdings, Inc. (U.S.),

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherland),

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan) and Tannoy Ltd. (England) among others, are profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global Hi-Fi Speaker System market

Global Hi-Fi speaker system Market is expected to reach approximately USD 7.69 billion by the end of 2023 with 6.20% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.

Regional Analysis

The global Hi-Fi speaker system market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, 2017-2023. Academic segment of Hi-Fi speaker system market globally drives the market majorly due to growing consumer electronics market and adoption of wireless connectivity

The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years due to the booming electronic industry globally. It is due to the rising income of individuals globally and increasing affordability of technology products globally. It gives willingness push to Hi-Fi speaker system market in future prospective.

The global Hi-Fi Speaker System market segmented into four main regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. The regional segment is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, China, Japan and India.

Asia Pacific region hold the largest share of the total Hi-Fi speaker system market in terms of revenue. It is due to the presence of some leading Hi-Fi speaker system providers in the region. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Onkyo Corporation, Yamaha Corporation, Panasonic Corporation are well known leading industry participants located in Asia Pacific. Recently, in October 2017, Digitek, an Indian market leader in Photographic & amp; smartphone accessories introduced its brand new bluetooth Speaker, DBS-011 with in-built digital decoder for decoding and playing Mp3 files and low distortion 20W Power Amplifier with Bass Control, the 5.25” hi-fi speaker produces high fidelity, rich sound. In September 2017, Xiaomi has launched a new compact Bluetooth speaker named ‘Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2’ having two 2.5W speakers that can produce high-fidelity sound over Bluetooth. Booming automotive industry in China and India is expected to surge the Hi-Fi speaker system market at fast pace.

Due to technological adoption and smart gadgets, North America region is showing steady growth in the Hi-Fi speaker system market. North America is the second largest region for the Hi-Fi speaker system market. Bose Corporation, DEI Holdings, Inc. are some of the leading industry participants of the Hi-Fi speaker system market headqured in U.S.

Segmentation

Segmentation by Connectivity: Wired & Wireless.

Sub-Segment Wired comprises Ethernet and Audio cables.

Sub-Segment Wireless: comprises Touch Heat maps, Event Tracking, User Profiling and Demographics.

Segmentation by System: Device and Product.

Segmentation by End-user: Residential, Commercial, Automotive, and Others.

Segmentation by Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

