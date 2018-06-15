Cookies Market Size, Share, Growth, Trend, Industry Analysis and Business Prospects by 2022

Market Overview:

Global soy food market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 5.5%. The surge in demand for healthy food products amongst the population of consumers is supporting the growth of soy food in the food industries. Soy food is rich source of vitamin, fibers, and proteins. Also, it contains zero cholesterol. Consumer’s preference for protein-rich food and beverages has increased the market share of soy milk and soy meal in the global market. The sale of soy food in food industries is anticipated to experience a surge based on the fact that soymilk can be used as a milk substitute and can be consumed by population of consumer having lactose intolerance.

Changing lifestyle and shifting consumption pattern of the consumers has encouraged the demand of soy food as a healthy food product in food and beverage industries. Soy oil is found to decrease the risk of cardiovascular diseases which has increased its demand amongst the present population of consumers. High demand from consumers for chemical-free natural food product is driving the market share of organic soy foods. Health benefits obtained from soy foods and rich protein content has a positive impact on the consumption and higher demand from the population of sport-persons. Key Players are following strategies of expanding the market to meet the increasing demand for healthy food products to expand their business in various other regions.

Major Key Players:

This report includes a study of strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches by the major soy food market players. It further includes product portfolios, developments of leading major players which includes

Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)

Alpro (Belgium)

Dean Foods Company (U.S.)

China Yingxia International Inc (China)

Barentz Europe B.V. (Netherlands)

Eden Foods, Inc. (U.S.)

CHS Inc. (U.S.)

Regional Analysis:

The Global Soy Food Market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (ROW). Among these North America region has the major market share followed by Europe. Asia-Pacific region is seen as an emerging market and China is found to be one of the major exporters of soy food and exports to Thailand, Indonesia, Korea and Japan. Surge in demands from the developed countries of North America and Europe region is fueling up the market of soy foods. Thailand, China, India, turkey, U.S. and U.K. are the major importers of soy foods.

Study Objectives of Soy Food Market:

Detail analysis of the market’s segments and sub-segments

To estimate and forecast market size by major-type, specialty-diet, form, application and region

To analyses key driving forces which are influencing the market

Region level market analysis and market estimation of North America, Europe, Asia, and rest of the world (ROW) and their countries

Value chain analysis & supply chain analysis of the soy food products

Company profiling of major players in the market

Competitive strategy analysis and mapping key stakeholders in the market

Analysis of historical market trends and technologies along with current government regulatory requirements

