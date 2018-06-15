Air Operated Double Diaphragm Pumps Market Share, Size, Sales Revenue, Leading Key Players Update Industry Demand by Forecast to 2022

Market Highlights:-

The Air operated Double Diaphragm market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2%. Rapid development of Global infrastructure and investment in cosmetics and pharmaceutical are some of the other factors which contribute to the growth of the air operated double diaphragm pumps.

The attractive advantages of air operated double diaphragm pumps such as the ability to handle both high and low viscous materials, gentle pumping action, as they have no impellers, which makes them suitable to handle shear sensitive fluids. Air operated double diaphragm pumps can also process corrosive and abrasive fluids as well as solid or powdered materials. The capability of handling such hazardous volatile fluids safely is another feature of these versatile pumps.

Moreover, air operated double diaphragm pumps can run dry without damaging the pump. Their simplicity of design, ease of installation and use and, lower maintenance have made them very popular.

Industry Top Key Players:-

Graco

Warren Rupp

Wilden

TAPFLO

ARO

DellMeco

Verder

Murzan

Debem

Depa

Market Segmentation:-

The air operated double diaphragm pump market can be segmented on the basis of sector applications as Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Mining, Marine, Water Treatment, Food and Beverage. On the basis of valves the market has been segmented as Flap and plate.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific region accounts for the most significant share of the global air operated double diaphragm pump market. The large and growing economy, increasing industrialization and end-user industries are the prime determinants of the Asia Pacific market. The Asia Pacific is led by China and followed by India.

Europe led by Germany, France, and the U.K. Accounts for the second largest market share followed by North America. The Middle East and Africa market is dominated by the Gulf economies of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar.