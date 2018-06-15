2018 Guangzhou International Intensive Livestock & Feed Processing Industry Exhibition (GILE2018)

2018 Guangzhou International Intensive Livestock Farming & Feed Processing Industry Exhibition (GILE 2018)

Date: August 18-20, 2018

Venue: China Import & Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou

In this context, GILE 2018 is expected to cover an exhibition area of 10,000 Sq.m,

with more than?120 Exhibitors and 8000 Visits at home and abroad!

The show will focus on Intensive Animal Farming, Animal Feeds, and Meat Processing. Based on South China,

GILE will extend its influence across the country and even the world by partnering with Domestic & Overseas Trade Associations.

We are committed to making GILE2018 the premier event in this line.

Tel: +86-20-36657000

Fax: +86-20-36657099

MP: +86131 6964 1676

Email:?GILE2018@yeah.net?

Website:?http://www.gil-expo.com ?