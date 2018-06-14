Truck Mounted Concrete Mixer Market : Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2018 – 2028

Truck Mounted Concrete Mixer Market: Introduction

A Truck Mounted Concrete Mixer is a construction equipment which has revolutionized the way concrete is prepared. Previously, mixing of concrete required human labor. However, these days, truck-mounted concrete mixers mix concrete in much less time and with mush less efforts. Additionally, they also enable the transportation of concrete mixture from one place to another in a fast and easy manner. Truck mounted concrete mixers are loaded with dry material and water. The mounting drum is fitted with a movable spiral blade which does clockwise and antilock wide movements. During the clockwise movement, the drum is charged with concrete and during the counter-clockwise ovement, the concrete is discharged from the truck-mounted concrete mixer. Concrete mixers have the power to keep the concrete in a liquid state with the help of a spiral blade that rotates the mixture inside the drum. Concrete trucks are most commonly used construction equipment for mixing aggregate (usually sand or gravel) and cement to create a concrete mixture and this is why the truck mounted concrete mixer market is anticipated to witness double digit growth during the forecast period.

The truck-mounted concrete mixer market will witness enormous demand due to the ability of these equipment to make concrete mixture as well as transport it at the same time. These mixers deliver concrete for various projects, such as multi-story buildings, construction of dams, airports, bridges, highways, factories, etc. Their growing usage will further push the truck mounted concrete mixer market growth.

Truck Mounted Concrete Mixer Market: Dynamics

The main factor behind the growth of truck mounted concrete mixer market is growing used of high capacity equipment in industries owing to growing awareness about these equipment. Others factors promoting the growth of truck mounted concrete mixer market are need for high yield and production, demand for reduction in noise and dust pollution, labour scarcity, reduction in labour dependency for concrete preparation, growing focus of people on decreasing lead time, demand for reduction in wastage of raw materials and high yield and productivity. Moreover, the growth of the construction industry across the globe coupled with the demand for equipment with efficient transporting capability are the other reasons responsible for the growth being witnessed in the truck mounted concrete mixer market. This upward trend in the construction industry is anticipated to improve positively, thereby boosting sales in the truck-mounted concrete mixers market. The manufacturers of truck-mounted concrete mixers are in a constant state of innovating their offerings to gain stronger customer base and to keep ahead of the competition. The players in the truck mounted concrete mixer market are also involved in training both distributors as well as operators of truck-mounted concrete mixers.

Truck Mounted Concrete Mixer Market: Segmentation

The truck mounted concrete mixer market can be segmented by type, mixing capacity, product type and mounting vehicle.

On the basis of type, the truck mounted concrete mixer market can be segmented as follows:

Concrete Pump Truck

Volumetric concrete truck

Rough terrain concrete truck

On the basis of product type, the truck mounted concrete mixer market can be segmented as follows:

Truck mounted mobile pump

Truck mounted static pump

Truck mixer concrete pump

On the basis of mounting vehicle, the truck mounted concrete mixer market can be segmented as follows:

Truck

Trailer

On the basis of mixing capacity, the truck mounted concrete mixer market can be segmented as follows:

Less than 6 m3

Between 6 m3 to 10 m3

Above 10 m3

Truck Mounted Concrete Mixer Market: Regional Outlook

North America and Europe will dominate the global truck mounted concrete mixer market in terms of consumption owing to extensive applications in end-use industry. However, Asia Pacific is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period owing to government initiatives in countries, such as India and China, to promote industrialization and urbanization. Rest of the world is estimated to account for a relatively small share in the truck-mounted concrete mixer market.

Truck Mounted Concrete Mixer Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the participants involved in the Global Truck Mounted Concrete Mixer Market are:

SANY GROUP

Liebherr Group

Beston (Henan) Machinery Co., Ltd.

Putzmeister Holding GmbH

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science&Technology Co., Ltd

KCP Heavy Industries

XCMG Co. Ltd

Anhui Hualing Automobile Group Co Ltd

Shantui Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.,

SCHWING Stetter