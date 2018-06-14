Nasopharyngoscope Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2027

Nasopharyngoscope is a minimally invasive surgical procedure to examine the internal surface of nose and throat. Flexible fiberoptic nasopharyngoscope is used for this procedure, and are equipped with eyepiece, lens, and light source. Nasopharyngoscope is adopted by surgeons, and are conducted under local anesthesia or sedative. Nasopharyngoscope is advantageous as they provide direct insights larynx, nasal passage, and upper respiratory tract. Nasopharyngoscope is used as a diagnostic equipment to target obstruction in nasal airway, viewing of abnormal growth of cells, and biopsies procedures. Nasopharyngoscope is also used in after surgeries in order to track patient’s progress, or for monitoring efficiency of antibiotic therapy. Nasopharyngoscope is adopted as they offers a clean view of respiratory tract, and are more precise than X-ray imaging modalities. In contrast to this, various complication is associated with nasopharyngoscope, and some of them are bleeding, vomiting respiratory collapse, and laceration. Nasopharyngoscope is generally equipped with 2-way articulation and offers inline inspection with videos and photos capabilities. Nasopharyngoscope is used for both diagnostic and treatment purposes where visualization of nasopharyngeal anatomy is mandatory. Nasopharyngoscope is generally available in various diameters ranging from 1.9 mm to 6 mm for adults, and pediatric respectively. Furthermore, Nasopharyngoscope are equipped with additional devices such as camera, printer, and monitor.

Nasopharyngoscope Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growth of the nasopharyngoscope market is primarily driven by increasing prevalence and incidence of chronic sinusitis. For instance, according to the estimates of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 29.4 million are diagnosed with nasopharyngoscope in the U.S. alone. In addition, factors such as rapidly growing ageing population on the global level, increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures, and favorable reimbursement policies are also impelling the growth of the nasopharyngoscope market. However, factors such as high cost of equipment, limited availability of skilled professionals, complexity concerns, and adverse complication are the major obstacles in hampering the growth of nasopharyngoscope market.

Nasopharyngoscope Market: Overview

Nasopharyngoscope is opted for minimally invasive surgical procedures in nasopharyngeal anatomy to identify any abnormality in this region. During the nasopharyngeal process, patient is treated with a mild sedative to reduce irritation. Since its inception in 1930, various technological advancement has been witnessed in recent years to drive an optimal device. Nasopharyngoscope allows visualization of structures such as a nasal cavity, eustachian tube orifices, nasopharynx, adenoid, lingual tonsils, epiglottis, and many others structures. A recent study claims that nasopharyngoscope is also used as an evaluating tool in patients with angioedema, and use of nasopharyngoscope with conventional speech therapy aid to enhance velopharyngeal closure during articulation. Nasopharyngoscope are widely adopted in diagnosis and treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis, and cost for per procedure can range up to US$ 35,000 per patient.

Nasopharyngoscope Market: Region Wise Outlook

Geographically, the nasopharyngoscope market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. The market in North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of nasopharyngoscope in the global market, followed by Western Europe, owing to the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures. In addition, the presence of favorable reimbursement scenario is driving the market growth of nasopharyngoscope. The market in Asia Pacific region is anticipated to show to grow at a higher rate owing to the improving healthcare facilities, increasing funding and grants for research and development activities, and presence of large population-based coupled with the large share of the geriatric population in countries such as China and Japan. However, the market for nasopharyngoscope in regions such as Latin America, Eastern Europe, and Middle East & Africa are estimated to show a stagnant growth over the forecast period owing to the presence of inadequate healthcare infrastructure and low per capita healthcare expenditure.

Nasopharyngoscope Market: Key Players

Some of the market participants in the global nasopharyngoscope market are Optim LLC, XION GmbH, Jedmed instrument Company, Inventis Srl, Hipp Endoskop Service GmbH, Anthony Products, Inc., Xi’an Landcom Digital Medical Sci-Tech Co. Ltd., Machida, Inc., Pentax Medical (Hoya Corporation), Ambu A/S, ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, and Olympus Corporation.