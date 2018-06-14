Market Research Report on Denmark Retailing Industry Survey And Research Report 2018

Description :

In 2017, the Georgian lari again encountered a few waves of devaluation against the US dollar and the euro. Georgian retailing, being quite dependent on imports, was affected by a devalued local currency, but not as much as in previous years when the first shocks of devaluation were encountered. Importers and local producers started to adapt to the new value of the Georgian currency, with Georgian retailing posting current value growth in 2017, but lower than in 2016. Higher value growth in 2016…

Euromonitor International’s Retailing in Georgia report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Devalued Local Currency Still Contributes To Growth of Retailing, But Not As Much As in Previous Years

Quick Expansion of Modern Grocery Retailers Results in the Evolution of Georgian Retailing; Some Lose, Some Win

Mergers and Acquisitions in 2016 and 2017 Are Expected To Bring Competition Within Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers To A New Level

Internet Retailing Is Emerging

Performance of Retailing Expected To Decline To An Extent

Operating Environment

Informal Retailing

Opening Hours

Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2017

Physical Retail Landscape

Cash and Carry

Seasonality

Payments and Delivery

Emerging Business Models

Market Data

Table 1 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2012-2017

Table 2 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 3 Sales in Store-Based Retailing by Channel: Value 2012-2017

Table 4 Sales in Store-Based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 5 Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2012-2017

Table 6 Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2012-2017

Table 7 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2012-2017

Table 8 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 9 Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2013-2017

Table 10 Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2014-2017

Table 11 Store-based Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2013-2017

Table 12 Store-based Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2014-2017

Table 13 Store-based Retailing LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2014-2017

Table 14 Non-Store Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2013-2017

Table 15 Non-Store Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2014-2017

Table 16 Forecast Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2017-2022

Table 17 Forecast Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Table 18 Forecast Sales in Store-Based Retailing by Channel: Value 2017-2022

Table 19 Forecast Sales in Store-Based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Table 20 Forecast Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2017-2022

Table 21 Forecast Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2017-2022

Table 22 Forecast Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2017-2022

Table 23 Forecast Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Definitions

Sources

Summary 2 Research Sources

Headlines

Prospects

Changing Consumer Habits To Support the Expansion of Modern Grocery Retailers

Stricter State Authorities and Stronger Media Coverage Support the Expansion of Modern Grocery Retailers

Forecourt Retailers To Remain A Small Channel

Competitive Landscape

Gbo Carrefour Continues To Grow

Competition Between Convenience Stores Is Boosted by An Acquisition Back in 2015

Tough Competition Results in Some Players Losing Out

Channel Data

Continued…….

