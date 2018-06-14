In vitro Fertilization Monitoring System Market to Register Steady Growth During 2018 – 2028

In latest decades, in vitro fertilization has become the fastest growing technology as infertility has become a major issue worldwide. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data for 2011- 2013 in the U.S. reported that about 7.5 million women had decreased the ability to get pregnant or carry a baby to long term.

In vitro fertilization monitoring (IVF) system also called time-lapse monitoring system is a big turn up and gives a ray of hope for women who have experienced repeated IVF failures. An IVF monitoring system gives information about the development of the embryos, and allows the embryologists to categorize the embryos, which leads to a successful pregnancy. The in vitro fertilization monitoring systems have cameras present in the incubators that depict the development without the need of removing them from their optimal conditions. The pictures are collected and then can be depicted in the form of a film. This technology helps in embryo selection by deselecting those with a lower implantation possibility. Also, in vitro fertilization monitoring technique increases the live birth rates and reduces the number of cycles. Earlier, the embryos were removed from the incubator to assess the cell division and its morphology at least once a day and were put under the microscope for examining the developmental progress, which affected the optimal culturing conditions. With the advancement in monitoring, the embryologists identify the patterns of development or the abnormalities in embryos growth that gives an indication of the future development of the embryo. In vitro fertilization monitoring systems provide optimal incubator conditions for the developing embryo without removing it and gives detailed analysis allowing to pick out the embryos with the highest potential for pregnancy.

Advancements Influencing the Development of In Vitro Fertilization Monitoring System Market

In vitro fertilization is the fusion of eggs and sperms fertilized in culture mediums or test tubes resulting in formation of embryos, which are later implanted in the uterus. With the IVF monitoring system, it can be determined if the embryos will reach the blastocyst (16 celled) stage or not. Also, embryologists can analyze and review the number of cells, their growth and shape, level of fragmentation and thickness of the outer shell and later decide if it is suitable for the transfer. IVF monitoring systems lower the possibilities of miscarriages. The monitoring system is designed to identify the potential embryos for treatment, while earlier the embryos were cultured in petri-dishes and were kept in the incubators within optimal conditions such as CO 2 , temperature and humidity, etc. Also the embryos were examined by removing them from incubators which hampered their development.

Factors Driving the In Vitro Fertilization Monitoring System Market

The in-vitro fertilization monitoring market is expected to rise globally as the technique offers improved implantation rates, environmental settings with adjustable CO2 & O2 levels and controlled temperatures with multiple image acquisitions. The increasing rates of pregnancy loss and miscarriages are also driving the growth of the market. For instance, the launch of in vitro fertilization monitoring system from Vitrolife AB in 2012 has created more opportunities in the market. According to United Nations World Fertility Patterns 2015 nearly 50 per cent of the world’s population lives in countries with low levels of fertility. With in-vitro fertilization monitoring systems there would be a continuous monitoring of embryos and hence a higher success rate which would bring smiles on the faces of infertile couples. The system gives a detailed developmental information of the embryo, but does not guarantee a successful implant or pregnancy.

Competition Outlook

North America is expected to dominate the in vitro fertilization monitoring market globally, followed by Europe, owing to the high prevalence of infertility. The market in Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a higher rate due to the evolution of higher infertility rates, and poor lifestyle conditions. However, the market for in vitro fertilization monitoring systems in regions such as Latin America, and Middle East & Africa is estimated to show a constant growth due to the less technological advancements.

Examples of some of the key participants in the global in vitro fertilization monitoring system are Esco Micro Pte. Ltd. , Vitrolife, Parallabs Ltd. Thermofisher Scientific Inc, Genea Biomedx, Merck KGaA,, Ata International group Inc., Astec Co Ltd. , IVF Tech ApS and IKS International, among others. The companies are mainly focused on R&D to strengthen core competencies of their product portfolio.