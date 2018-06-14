Host Events in Manhattan Center’s Premier Event Spaces

The Manhattan Center is New York’s premier event location. Its three event spaces accommodate up to 3,500 guests and provide world-renowned acoustics and facilities to enhance the experience of guests.

[NEW YORK, 6/14/2018] – The city of New York is teeming with beautiful venues that host events. If people know where to look, they will find the ideal venue with the theme, style, and facilities that match their needs and event program.

Among all the event venues in the city, none carries the same iconic name as the Manhattan Center. Originally built in 1906 as an opera house, the venue saw changes in ownership and use over the years.

Today, it serves as one of New York’s premier event venues, boasting three remarkable spaces for hosting large, high-profile events.

Three Remarkable Venues

Manhattan Center encompasses nearly one block of the city along 34th Street and 8th Avenue. Within its complex, it houses The Hammerstein, The Grand, and The Bank. For years, The Hammerstein and The Grand have been renowned as New York’s best event locations and direct connection to the nearby New Yorker Hotel.

Each venue features richly restored period architecture, and what many performers have dubbed “the best acoustics in the world.” These venues provide enough room for events with 400 up to 3,500 guests and include dressing rooms, private salons, and opera boxes.

Technical Features

With each venue’s space and facilities, interested event planners may shape their chosen venue to suit the events they organize. The venues can fit fashion shows, product launches, corporate events, conferences, sporting events, award ceremonies, galas, live performances, broadcast shows, and more.

Depending on the seating style and event, each venue can hold the following number of guests:

• Reception style: 3,500

• Seated dinner: 1,000

• Theatre style: 2,200

The venues also feature a few added areas that accommodate additional people:

• Opera boxes: 120

• 1st and 2nd balcony: 535 each

• Lower level: 80

Details of the venues’ floor plans are found on the Manhattan Center’s website.

