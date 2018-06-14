HokuApps Introduces IoT Platform for Industrial Operations

Digital disruption is something that every business should be prepared to contend with today. The outlook isn’t all negative as digital disruption has brought about multiple advantages for business, which is why organizations around the world are adopting new practices, such as automating processes, in order to give customers and employees the best experience.

The Internet of Things (IoT) lies at the heart of this digital revolution, providing solutions that have the ability to turn almost every electronic in the home or office into a smart and connected device.

According to figures published by Statista, the international IoT industry is expected to rise to $8.9 trillion by 2020, with IoT usage for industrial applications estimated to be worth $890 billion by then. Industrial IoT will provide support for monitoring, control, and function delivery.

HokuApps, a mobile application development company based in Singapore, is aiming to be a part of this digital revolution. Running the HokuApps engine is its robust Mobile Application Development Platform (MAPD), which works to help companies build and deploy industrial applications that allow instant integration with legacy systems with the easy incorporation of cloud services for analytics and IoT devices.

Benefits of IoT-based Solutions

Instant integration to IoT devices will result in reduced downtime and increased functionalities in business operations by offering various functionalities.

Monitoring

The development of industrial IoT means that sensors can be deployed to track almost anything, right from emissions to wear and tear of factory machinery, says an article on Innovation Enterprise. HokuApps builds enterprise applications that help access machines and their sensor readings through an authorized internet connected device. With this, companies will be able to monitor inventory levels, warehouse capacities, and logistics through real-time data.

Predictive Maintenance

Regular monitoring of machines and workflow will help in finding errors and weak links faster. This will save a lot of time and resources for organizations. Research by Accenture shows that predictive maintenance alone could generate savings of up to 12% over regular maintenance, resulting in a 30% reduction in maintenance costs and 70% reduction in downtime.

Function Delivery

Embedded software in IoT devices can work in conjunction with software on local or remote connected systems, enabling functions like administrative and AI, according to Machine Design. HokuApps’ mobile application development platform will allow companies to build smart, agile and customized solutions for the most complex workflows. The applications can be accessed from smartphones and tablets, connecting to any existing system seamlessly to provide real-time metrics and reports.

Irrespective of the size of a company, delivering value-added services to both customers and employees is the key to success today. Industrial IoT applications will prove beneficial to companies across all sectors.

Use Cases Across Industries

Factory and Manufacturing

Batch prioritization and scheduling can be improved with predictive analysis and diagnostics. Single-screen display of real-time status will help factory floor managers or dispatch managers to remain updated about logistics and manufacturing schedules.

Engineering

Calibration of instruments and requirements for newer versions can be easily scheduled through smart devices. They will become easier through real-world usage feedback.

Services/Sales

IoT enabled products will help connect directly with the customer, while also mapping their preferences and behaviors. Companies can leverage these insights to make quicker and more effective business decisions, according to an article on Forbes. Real-time data will allow companies to adjust their prices based on demand, and also deliver new value propositions. It will be possible for technicians to remotely offer diagnostics and maintenance through real-time analytics.

How HokuApps Provides Digital Innovation for the Manufacturing Industry

The mobile app development company builds powerful AI engines and enterprise applications, which help forecast figures on quarterly or yearly bases. Other business intelligence reports include real-time sentiment analysis of data, which allows companies to determine employee and customer satisfaction.

Customized applications enable real-time collaboration between manufacturing units, supply chains, logistics, technicians and back office. The platform helps in risk mitigation, planning activities, scheduling work orders, creating inspection requests and aiding in the smart allocation of resources, such as labor, raw materials, and equipment.

Sales and channel partners can be constantly updated about growing complexities of products, purchase agreements, and add-on services.

Future of Industrial IoT

Enterprises IoT solutions to increase their revenue and open up new markets across the world. This expectation has led to a rise in Enterprise IoT Mobile Apps, worldwide. From Healthcare and Consumer Electronics to Retail and connected Wearable Apps, there are a number of ways in which mobile apps have placed themselves in the middle of the IoT revolution. According to a report by PwC, it is estimated that from 2015 to 2020, the revenue from every layer of the IoT technology stack will witness a CAGR of at least 20%.

Right now, a gap exists in the industry between existing legacy systems, industrial assets, and sensor data. HokuApps aims to bridge this gap through its low-code enterprise solutions.

Recently appointed Business Director for the APAC region, Deniel Singh stated,

“HokuApps will be a hundred-million-dollar Company. We have cutting-edge technology backed by 1500+ experts across our global offices. We will disrupt the web & mobile development industry. Every company deserves enterprise-grade apps without burning deep pockets.”

“I’m excited to be a part of the fastest growing tech company. We will be expanding our footprints & strengthening our presence across APAC”.