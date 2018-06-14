Calcium Nitrate Market Regulatory Landscape and Operational Strategies 2020

Transparency Market Research has released a new market report titled “Calcium Nitrate Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014 – 2020.” According to the report, the global calcium nitrate market was valued at US$ 7.37 Bn in 2013 and is projected to reach US$ 10.18 Bn by 2020, expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2014 and 2020. In terms of volume, the global calcium nitrate market stood at 14,602.1 kilo tons in 2013.

Steadily growing global demand for grain crops and increasing demand for wastewater treatment in emerging economies is expected to boost demand for calcium nitrate. Demand for calcium nitrate is largely driven by high consumption of calcium nitrate fertilizers in emerging economies in Asia Pacific and Latin America to meet their respective food requirements. However, calcium nitrate is hygroscopic in nature and is classified as hazard class 5.1 by regulatory regimes. This could hamper the growth of the market.

Based on application, the global calcium nitrate market has been segmented into fertilizers, wastewater treatment chemicals, concrete manufacturing, explosives, and others. In terms of volume, fertilizers is expected to be the largest and fastest growing segment of the calcium nitrate market. The fertilizers application segment accounted for a share of over 50% of the global calcium nitrate market in 2013. Explosives was the second-largest segment of the global calcium nitrate market in 2013 and accounted for a significant market share in the same year. The others segment includes molten salts and regenerable cold packs.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing and largest market for calcium nitrate in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The calcium nitrate market in Asia Pacific accounted for approximately 55% of the share in 2013 and is expected to expand at a rapid rate due to increasing demand for food crops in emerging economies such as China and India, which is expected to boost consumption of calcium nitrate-based fertilizers. RoW is expected to be the second-fastest growing market due to the booming agriculture and mining sectors, boosting demand for calcium nitrate fertilizers and emulsion explosives. North America and Europe are likely to witness moderate growth during the forecast period in terms of volume.

