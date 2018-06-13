Trifluralin Market – Industrial Forecast On  Global Industry Analysis and Trends till 2025

Trifluralin is widely used herbicide produced from dichloromethane. It is majorly used to control annual grasses and broadleaf annual weeds on variety of crops, shrubs and flowers. Trifluralin is a manmade herbicide which occurs in yellowish orange solid. It is available in granular form or emulsifiable concentrate. This herbicide can be applied directly to the soil to provide control on crops, shrubs, flowers etc. It helps to enhance the root development by killing mitosis, and thus controlling the weeds before it grows. Trifluralin is one of the largest used herbicide in the United States where as this herbicide is banned in the European Union, due to its high toxicity to aquatic life. During degradation process trifluralin undergoes extreme transformation process and have negative impact on environment. This pesticide is extremely toxic in nature and affects to fresh water reservoirs, marine waters, estuarine fish and aquatic invertebrates including shrimp and oyster. The pesticide should not be applied directly to the water or to the areas where surface water is present. It is registered for the control of annual grasses and broad-leaved weeds in various crops such as cotton, ornamental plants, and food crops such as cabbage, broccoli, sugar beet, beans, onions, sugar cane, sunflowers, tomatoes, soybeans, vineyards, and a number of leafy green vegetables. Compared to other crops cotton, soybean, and ornamental plants account for a substantial share in the global consumption of trifluralin.

Get Research Report Overview @https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/trifluralin-market.html

Trifluralin is highly soluble in water and easily forms strong bonds with soil. These herbicide actively works on wide range of pest such as Mexican fireweed, pigeongrass, pigweed, red rice, Russian thistle, silver crabgrass, watergrass, wild oat, wild barley, and woolly cupgrass.etc. Development of the agricultural sector and increase in demand for herbicides are the major factors that drive the growth of the tirfluralin market. Trifluralin prevent the growth of meristem. It penetrates in the roots of developing plants and hampers the cell growth and division of the plant. Special preventive measure should be followed while using trifluralin in selective plants to avoid any negative impact on the growth of that plant. Trifluralin is practically nontoxic to humans and birds in acute exposures. However, it has a very high toxicity to fish and other aquatic organisms. These disadvantages are adversely affecting the development of the global market for trifluralin.

Based on crops, trifluralin market can be segmented into field crops and fruit & vegetable crops. The field crops include chickpeas, adzuki beans, cowpeas, mung beans, red kidney beans, pigeon beans, lentils, vetch, cotton, peanuts, linseed etc. Whereas fruits and vegetable crops include broccoli, cabbage, cauliflowers, carrots, chicory, green beans etc.

Based on geography, the global trifluralin market can be classified into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Asia Pacific is the major markets for trifluralin, led by the upturn in growth of agricultural sector. The trifluralin companies in Latin America is investing more in research and development, which have led to demand for trifluralin in Latin America market.

Get PDF Brochure for more Professional & Technical industry insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=38588

Major players operating in the global tire derived market are Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd, Shenzhen Sunrising Industry Co., Ltd., Shandong Qiaochang Chemical Co., Ltd., Chongqing Shurong Chemical Co., Ltd., BASF SE, Jiangsu Fengshan Group Co., Ltd., and Dow Chemical Company and others. These companies hold a significant share of the market. Thus, the trifluralin market experiences intense competition.