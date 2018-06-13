Saracens Solicitors immigration solicitor – applying for indefinite leave to remain in the UK

Indefinite leave to remain (ILR) is a legal term that describes permanent residence in the UK for people who have been living or working in the UK on a temporary visa.

[MARBLE ARCH, 13/6/2018] – A permanent residence application can be quite complicated, but an experienced immigration solicitor will be able to help applicants throughout the procedure.

A common confusion is between ILR and citizenship. However, these two things are completely different. Although there is some overlap. While ILR will cease to exist, if a person is out of the UK for two consecutive years without returning, British citizenship is permanent.

Important information about ILR

Gathering legal documents quickly can save migrants a lot of waiting and will ensure that the application process can start without problems.

IRL does not have a time limit – anyone with ILR status can live and work in the UK for as long as they wish, provided that they do not leave the country for more than two years. An IRL can be annulled if a person commits a criminal offence or if deportation from the UK is necessary for national security reasons.

Applications for IRL can take up to six months to be decided and finalised, during which time the applicant will need to submit their passport to the Home Office. Alternatively, a same-day appointment where applicable (which is an express application process) has a waiting time for decision of usually 5-7 hours with biometric residence permit issued within 10 working days.

Sufficient knowledge of the English language is compulsory for ILR and so is sufficient knowledge of life in the UK.