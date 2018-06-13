Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy Market to Expand at a CAGR of 9.5% Between 2017 – 2026

Companies in the global proliferative diabetic retinopathy market are employing strategic initiatives that include product development, geographical expansion, acquisitions, and mergers. These strategies are likely to aid the market players in advancing their businesses and increasing their market footprint. For example, ThromboGenics initiated partnership with Novartis (Alcon) for assisting in commercialization and marketing activities of JETREA beyond the U.S.

Request Sample for more Comprehensive Analysis @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=40637

On similar lines, Alimera initiated sales of ILLUVEN in the U.K. and Germany, in a bid to foray the European market. The initiative was primarily aimed at tapping new markets and boosting revenue generation of the company. A new report of Transparency Market Research has profiles key players making notable contribution to expansion of the global market for proliferative diabetic retinopathy, which include Pfizer, Inc., Genentech, Inc. (Roche Holdings), Merck KGaA, Allergan Plc, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Cipla, Ltd., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited, and Novartis AG.

According to World Health Organization, number of people affected with diabetes has exceeded 400 Mn, in case of adults, in 2014. Additionally, global prevalence of diabetes doubled, rising at over 8% in adult population. The Department of Assistive and Rehabilitative Services (DARS) has reported that nearly 80% of the diabetic population was affected from diabetic retinopathy in 2013, with a notable portion of this percentile estimated to acquire the proliferative condition. These numbers are further poised to witness a rise in the years to come, driven by unhealthy consumption patterns and comfort-driven lifestyles of consumers worldwide. This will further have a robust impact on demand for treatment drugs apropos to proliferative diabetic retinopathy in the foreseeable future.

Enquire for Discount @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=40637

The report estimates the market to record a splendid rise over the forecast period 2017 to 2026. Nearly US$ 1,000 Mn worth of drugs for treatment of proliferative diabetic retinopathy are anticipated to be sold worldwide by 2026-end. Considered as a serious sight threatening ailment on account of long-term exposure to diabetes, diabetic retinopathy results into progressive retinal damage and affects retinal circulatory system. Extremity of the disease, which may lead to proliferative condition, determines the selection of effective therapeutic measure, thereby entailing requirement for intraocular injections, laser surgery, vitrectomy, or anti-VEGF drug prescriptions.

In terms of revenues, North America is likely to remain at the forefront of the global proliferative diabetic retinopathy, driven by supportive reimbursement policies offered by the government coupled with greater prevalence of diabetes in the region. Additionally, robust penetration of management drugs such as anti-VEGF drugs viz. Lucentis, Avastin, and Eylea, has further supported revenue generation from treatment of this disease in North America. Europe and Asia-Pacific excluding Japan are also likely to endure as significant revenue contributors to the global proliferative diabetic retinopathy market.

Request TOC of the Report for Complete Review @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/40637

Anti-VEGF drugs are likely to remain preferred among various drug class utilized for treatment of proliferative diabetic retinopathy across the globe. Revenues from sales of anti-VEGF drugs are poised to reach approximately US$ 700 Mn by 2026-end. Although corticosteroids’ sales are expected to record an impressive expansion in the market, revenues from this drug class will continue to be sluggish.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

US Office Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com