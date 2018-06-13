Preform Shrink Bands Market: Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends

Global Preform Shrink Bands Market: Overview

Today, across the globe, packaging convenience in terms of product buying has emerged as one of the decisive factors. Shrink bands form an ideal sealing solution for multi-pack applications. Preform shrink bands are pre-molded to the shape of your container and makes a perfect tamper-evident, safe and secure seal that fits for almost any shaped container. Also, preform shrink bands can be manufactured in any standard shapes such as round, triangular, rectangular, orthogonal, etc. and even to a great quantity.

Global Preform Shrink Bands Market: Drivers & Restraints

The global market for preform shrink bands is likely to be driven by a significant rise in consumption of packaged food & beverages products. The growth in the sophisticated consumer demanding for the packaging seals that is lightweight, tamper-evident and safety has thus lead to growing applications of preform shrink bands. Perform shrink bands have emerged as an asset in the packaging world as a safe & economical sealing solution; serving value to the packaged food manufacturers.

Additionally, other key aspects are the increasing number of work-class population in the urban region with rising disposable income. All these above factors fuel the preform shrink bands market across the globe. On the other hand, the growing inclination towards newer formats of packaging such as pouches and wraps hinders the growth of preform shrink bands market.

Global Preform Shrink Bands Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global preform shrink bands market is segmented into:

Printed preforms shrink bands

Perforated preform shrink bands

Seamed preform shrink bands

On the basis of material type, the global preform shrink bands market is segmented into:

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

Polylactic acid (PLA)

Oriented Polystyrene (OPS)

Others

On the basis of thickness, the global preform shrink bands market is segmented into:

Below 1 mm

1 mm – 3 mm

3 mm – 5 mm

Above 5 mm

On the basis of applications, the global preform shrink bands market is segmented into:

Fruits & Vegetables

Bakery Products

Meat Processed Products

Grain Mill Products

Dairy Products

Others

Global Preform Shrink Bands Market: Regional Overview

Geographically, the global preform shrink bands market is segmented into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

In contrast to regions mentioned above, North America is likely to hold a significant market share and is expected to dominate the global preform shrink bands market throughout the forecast period as it provides a better infrastructure for stocking of ready to consume food. The European food storage containers market is an established market, and hence, the preform shrink bands market are expected to witness inline growth during the forecast period. Food & beverages industry in Asia is intended to experience an astonishing growth and keeping this in consideration, the demand for shrink bands in APAC region is likely to witness a double-digit growth during the forecast period. Owing to the growth prospects in the organized retail industry, the Latin America is thus expected to witness a striking growth over the forecast period

Largely, the global preform shrink bands market is projected to register a healthy growth rate during the forecast period.

Global Preform Shrink Bands Market: Key Players

Some key players that currently operate in preform shrink bands market across the globe are R.B. Dwyer Company, Inc., American Film & Machinery., Zoltech Packaging., Excel Packaging Equipment., MPI Label Systems, Aaron Packaging, Inc., Crystal Vision Packaging., Gmpak Enterprises Corporation, Ameri-Seal, Inc., Traco Manufacturing, Inc., and many more.