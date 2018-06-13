High Temperature Insulation Market : Key Trends and Forecast Research Report 2017 to 2023

Study on High Temperature Insulation Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of High Temperature Insulation Market by types (ceramic fibers insulating fire bricks), by End-User Industry (Petrochemicals, Ceramics, Glass, Aluminum, Cement, Iron & Steel, Refractory, Powder Metallurgy, Others) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of High Temperature Insulation over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Global High Temperature Insulation Market which includes company profiling of Morgan Thermal Ceramics (U.K.), Unifrax I LLC (U.S.), Shangdong Luyang Co. Ltd (China), Isolite Insulating Products Co. Ltd. (Japan), Promat GmbH (Belgium), Pyrotek Incorporated(U.S.), BNZ Materials Inc. (U.S.), and so on.

Segments Covered in this Premium Report

On the basis of types: The HTI materials market is segmented into three major types, ceramic fibers insulating fire bricks and others. On the basis of temperature: The HTI materials market is segmented into various segments based on the operating temperature range. The segmentation varies from 1000°C to applications requiring temperature above 1700°C. On the basis of End-User: The HTI materials market is segmented into nine major end-user segments, petrochemical, ceramics, glass, aluminum, cement, iron & steel, refractory, powder metallurgy and others. On the basis of region: The global HTI materials market is segmented into six regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, South America and Africa.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Europe accounted for more than 35% market revenue. Stringent regulations to reduce GHC emission in Europe are expected to be a key driving factor for the regional market. The demand for HTI product in Europe is primarily dependent on imports from Asia. North America and Asia Pacific also contributed to the significant demand for HTI over the forecast period. Positive regulatory scenario related to improving workplace safety is expected to propel demand over the projected period. However, European and North American markets have reached saturation and supposed to grow at a sluggish rate. In contrast, Latin America and Asia Pacific region are poised to witness substantial growth owing to rapid industrialization in Brazil, China, and India.

Major key Players Covered in this Report

Competitive scenario and market share of the top players in the HTI materials market has been discussed in detail. The top players of the industry are profiled in detail with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities. These include Morgan Thermal Ceramics (U.K.), Unifrax I LLC (U.S.), Shangdong Luyang Co. Ltd (China), Isolite Insulating Products Co. Ltd. (Japan), Promat GmbH (Belgium), Pyrotek Incorporated(U.S.), BNZ Materials Inc. (U.S.), and so on.

Report Highlights

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of High Temperature Insulation globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of high Temperature Insulation. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the high Temperature Insulation market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the high Temperature Insulation market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global High Temperature Insulation Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the High Temperature Insulation Market

4. Global High Temperature Insulation Market Analysis, by Type 2017 – 2023

4.1 Ceramic Fibers

4.2 Insulating Fire Bricks

4.3 Others

5. Global High Temperature Insulation Market Analysis, by End-User Industry 2017 – 2023

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Petrochemicals

5.3 Ceramics

5.4 Glass

5.5 Aluminum

5.6 Cement

5.7 Iron & Steel

5.8 Refractory

5.9 Powder Metallurgy

5.10 Others

6. Global High Temperature Insulation Market Analysis, by Region 2017 – 2023

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America High Temperature Insulation Market by Type

6.1.2 North America High Temperature Insulation Market by End User

6.1.2 North America High Temperature Insulation Market by Country

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe High Temperature Insulation Market by Type

6.1.2 North America High Temperature Insulation Market by End User

6.1.2 North America High Temperature Insulation Market by Country

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Asia-Pacific High Temperature Insulation Market by Type

6.3.2 Asia-Pacific High Temperature Insulation Market by End User

6.3.2 Asia-Pacific High Temperature Insulation Market by Country

6.4 Rest of the World (RoW)

6.4.1 RoW High Temperature Insulation Market by Type

6.4.2 RoW High Temperature Insulation Market by End User

6.4.2 RoW High Temperature Insulation Market by Sub-region

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Aspen High Temperature Insulations Inc.

7.2 Cabot Corporation

7.3 High Temperature Insulation Technologies LLC

7.4 Nano High-Tech Co. Ltd.

7.5 Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech Co. Ltd.

7.5 Active High Temperature Insulations

7.7 BASF SE

7.8 Enersens SAS

7.9 Jios High Temperature Insulation Corporation