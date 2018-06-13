Exciting Poker Tournaments From PokerLion.com

12th June 2018,Kolkata,West Bengal, India: Poker the most famous and mostly played card game in Worldwide. It is believed that poker is a game of luck, but it is not the true. Poker is a game of skills, experiences. Online gaming take over the gaming revenue from the 1990’s. And when Poker game come online it’s become the most popular online pastime, in online gaming segment. Today it is a huge industry. The online poker gaming industry boomed in India also. Now online real money poker is the most favourite online pastime in India also. In the year of 2014 the total revenue from online poker in India was USD120 million, and now it’s over USD150 Million. More people from India now upcoming as professional poker player, many of them are now becoming Poker Pro. Indian players are also doing well in WSOP. But still in India poker game is counted as a game of luck. 5 time chess World Series winner grandmaster Viswanathan Anand says that, poker is also needs skills and lots of experiences like Chess game. In India poker need more advertisement, more publicity. For that poker field need more investment also. People should know the proper game rules, they have to play poker game, and then they can recognise the poker game as a game of skills. For that poker sites need to attract peoples of India to play the game.

PokerLion a newly launched online real money poker gaming site where Indian people can play interesting and exciting poker game. Now every day one site is launching in Indian market. But many of them just get vanished from the tough competing market. PokerLion is exceptional from all the others from many ways. The aim of PokerLion is introduce the Poker game as a game of skills, not just a game depends on luck. That’s why they take very exciting marketing strategy. They introduced more offers to Indian players, more exciting prizes, huge bonus, to attract people of India.

Recently they announced more exciting poker tournaments with exciting prize pool. If you are from India and love to play poker,then PokerLion.com should be your best place to visit.

The Details of Tournaments:

BLUFF MASTER TELEVISION: REGISTER AND GET A TV EVERY DAY

1. This online poker tournament is a buy in of Rs 1399.

2. Players can play the tournament daily at 9 PM.

3. As a prize, the winning players will get a TV.

FOXES AND IPAD: REGISTER AND GET A IPAD EVERY DAY

1. This online poker tournament is a buy in of Rs 1399.

2. Players can play the tournament daily at 8.30 PM.

3. As a prize, the winning players will get an iPad.

CATCH YOUR IWATCH : REGISTER AND GET AN IWATCH EVERY DAY

1. This online poker tournament is a buy in of Rs 1999.

2. Players can play the tournament daily at 10.30 PM.

3. As a prize, the winning players will get an iWatch.

BOUNTY BEAST MAC BOOK: REGISTER AND GET A MACBOOK EVERY DAY

1. This online poker tournament is a buy in of Rs 2200.

2. Players can play the tournament daily at 11.30 PM.

3. As a prize, the winning players will get a MacBook.

CHILLING REFRIGERATOR: REGISTER AND GET A DOUBLE DOOR REFRIGERATOR EVERY DAY

1. This online poker tournament is a buy in of Rs 1999.

2. Players can play the tournament daily at 11.00 PM.

3. As a prize, the winning players will get a Double Door Refrigerator.

SHUTTER BATTLE FOR DSLR: REGISTER AND GET A DSLR EVERY DAY

1. This online poker tournament is a buy in of Rs 1999.

2. Players can play the tournament daily at 10 PM.

3. As a prize, the winning players will get a DSLR.

MIDNIGHT IPHONE: REGISTER AND GET AN IPHONE X EVERY DAY

1. This online poker tournament is a buy in of Rs 2499.

2. Players can play the tournament daily 12 at night.

3. As a prize, the winning players will get a IPhone X.