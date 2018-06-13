Antipsychotic Drugs Market Value Chain and Forecast 2014 -2023

A research study titled, “Antipsychotic Drugs Market by type and application – global industry analysis and forecast to 2023”, published by crystal market research.

Market Highlights:

The Global Antipsychotic Drugs Market was worth USD 11.34 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 14.05 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.41% during the forecast period. Developing predominance of psychosis and associated diseases is driving the requirement for antipsychotic drugs. The main considerations contributing towards the developing rate of these diseases incorporate substance-induced psychoses, physical illness resulting in depression, and genetic mutations. The advent of more up to date antipsychotic compounds and immense speculations for R&D are boosting the market development. Likewise, expanding initiatives taken by the market players to extend remedial usage of these drugs are foreseen to make opportunities for the development of antipsychotics in the following years, accordingly boosting the demand.

The Antipsychotic Drugs Market Is Segmented As Follows:

Antipsychotic Drugs Market Assessment and Forecast, By Class, 2014-2023:

First Generation

Second Generation

Third Generation

Antipsychotic Drugs Market Assessment and Forecast, By Application, 2014-2023:

Unipolar depression

Dementia

Schizophrenia

Bipolar disorder

Others

Antipsychotic Drugs Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023 ($Million):

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson, Allergan, Eli Lilly and Company and GlaxoSmithKline. Competition in the market is foreseen to increase in the following years since a few organizations are presently concentrating on advancement of more up to date and better antipsychotics with lesser or immaterial unfavourable impacts to increase upper hand over others.

Some Of The Key Questions Answered By The Report Are:

What was the antipsychotic drugs market size in 2014 and forecast from 2015 to 2023?

What will be the industry antipsychotic drugs market growth from 2015 to 2023?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the antipsychotic drugs market forecast?

What are the major segments leading the antipsychotic drugs market growth and why?

Which are the leading players in the antipsychotic drugs market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the antipsychotic drugs market competition?

