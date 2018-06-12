Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Market See Incredible Growth During 2022

Transparency Market Research has released a new market report titled Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Market by Technology – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2014 – 2022. According to this report, the global turbine inlet cooling systems market stood at US$7.8 bn in 2013 and is anticipated to surpass US$13.1 bn by 2022, at a CAGR of 6% from 2014 to 2022.

The turbine inlet cooling systems market primarily focuses on inlet fogging, mechanical chillers, and wet compression technologies. Of the three technologies, mechanical chillers is more common and is utilized in a large number of gas turbines worldwide. Companies such as Mee Industries Inc. and Caldwell Energy have pioneered the inlet cooling technology and provide complete inlet cooling packages to augment plant output. Increasing incidents of power shortages due to the drop in turbine efficiencies, especially during the summer season, compel power companies to install turbine inlet cooling systems. The number of mechanical chiller systems is further expected to grow on account of increasing adoption of gas-fired power plants globally. As the number of gas-fired power plants increases, the demand for gas turbine and hence gas turbine inlet cooling systems would increase. The installation of turbine inlet cooling systems assists plant owners/operators to augment plant output.

Mechanical chillers is one of the most efficient as well as expensive turbine inlet cooling technologies. They can attain a temperature drop in inlet air of about 45°F, which is higher than most of the available technologies. A mechanical chiller consists of a compressor that works on steam turbine, natural gas engine, or electric motor. Chiller systems may come with a thermal energy storage tank for chilled water supply. Overall, the assembly of chiller systems allows them to provide higher power output enhancement and much lower temperature. Companies such as Stellar Energy and TAS Energy Inc. have designed complete chiller system packages and are among the leading suppliers of chillers globally. Decrease in the output of gas turbines, especially during the summer seasons, has compelled power companies to retrofit their turbines with inlet cooling systems.

Inlet fogging is one of the most widely used methods of evaporative cooling. Inlet fogging systems are easy to install and low cost as compared to other turbine inlet cooling technologies. Utilization of fogging systems increases the turbine output by nearly 10%, making it one of the low cost and effective turbine inlet cooling technologies. Currently, turbine inlet fogging systems are installed in hundreds of gas turbines all over the world. Mee Industries, Inc. is one of the major provider of turbine inlet fogging systems and offers inlet cooling solutions globally.

Similar to inlet fogging, wet compression is also an evaporative cooling technology. Wet compression is a complementary technology utilized to provide added benefits to existing evaporative cooling technologies. In wet compression more fog is added. The air containing the excess fog enters the compressor in the combustion turbine, where droplets are evaporated which leads to cooling of air and increase in air mass. However, it is a relatively newer technology and is costlier than inlet fogging. Companies such as Siemens AG and Caldwell Energy Company Inc. are major providers of wet compression systems.

Key participants in the global turbine inlet cooling systems market include American Moistening Company Inc., Caldwell Energy Company Inc., Cat Pumps Inc., Humifrio S.L., Mee Industries Inc., Score Energy Limited, Siemens AG, UTC Technologies Company, Camfil AB, and Baltec IES Pty. Ltd. This report provides an overview of these companies, followed by their financial revenues, business strategies, and recent developments. Overall, the investment outlook for the turbine inlet cooling system market is positive globally with a slightly greater preference for mechanical chiller installations.