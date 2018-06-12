Security System Integrators Market: Trends and Demands Research Report 2018-2023

Market Highlights:

The security system integrators market is largely impacted by the way a network is deployed in an enterprise. These deployments help the enterprises in increasing the security and protection of sensitive data. The factors that help in the growth of market include the need of deployment and delivery of services, higher adoption due to factors such as growing complexities in the network due to on-premise deployment of third party services. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into application security, endpoint security, network security, data security, and others.

The security system integration is the consolidation of various security types in network, application, endpoint security, web security, and many more. With the rise of cloud services in different verticals, such as government, aerospace & defense, banking & financial services, IT & Telecom and others. These sectors are experiencing higher adoption due to factors such as growing complexities in the network due to on-premise deployment of third party services, increasing trend of IoT and BYOD in various large enterprises who are trying to improve their efficiency and productivity. The government sector along with the public sector integration of IT infrastructure is expected to grow at a fast rate due to increasing number of cyber threats and attacks.

Major Key players:

Setronics Corporation (U.S.),

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.),

FireEye, Inc. (U.S.),

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.),

International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.),

McAfee, LLC (U.S.),

Accenture BCR (Ireland),

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (U.S.),

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (U.S.),

HCL Technologies Limited (India),

Wipro Limited (India),

CIPHER Security LLC (U.S.), Integrity360 (Ireland), Vandis, Inc. (U.S.), Anchor Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), and Innovative Solutions Co (Saudi Arabia)

Other vendors include Symantec Corporation (U.S.), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Sophos Group Plc (U.K), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (Israel), RSA Security LLC (U.S.), Kaspersky Lab (Russia), Carbon Black, Inc (U.S.), F-Secure Corporation (Finland), Veracode, Inc. (U.S.), WhiteHat Security (U.S.), Akamai Technologies, Inc (U.S.) and others.

According to MRFR, The Security System Integrators Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10% during the Forecast Period 2017-2023

Regional Analysis

North America, at present holds the largest market share of security system integrators market and is expected to continue dominating by the end of forecast period. Europe is closely following North America in terms of growth rate. Europe and North America are advanced regions in terms of technology and its adoption. Many small, medium and large enterprises are providing their services in these regions and across the globe. As the IT sector is highly dominant in countries like the U.S., there is a strong need in terms of security. Many enterprises and government agencies are moving their services, data, and processes to cloud which is resulting in an additional risk of data loss and security threat.

The major factors adding to the growth of Europe market is the strict government regulations and policies regarding the data transmission. However, Asia Pacific, at present, is slowly adopting these services and has occupied third spot in the market. This growth is expected to increase, by the mid of forecast period, due to more adoption of cloud services and development in IT infrastructure.

Segmentation:

On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented into small and medium enterprises, and large enterprises. Among these, the large enterprises is having the highest market and is expected to dominate the segment during the forecast period. This growth is mainly due to the ability of enterprises to invest large amounts in cloud deployment, application security, and mostly the network security. On the other hand, the small and medium enterprises are slowly adopting these security systems, due to budgetary restraints.

On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented into energy, retail, banking, manufacturing, hospitality, government, IT & telecommunication, aerospace & defense, and others. The government sector along with public sector integration of IT infrastructure is expected to grow at a fast rate due to increasing number of cyber threats and attacks. These industrial verticals possess a lot of sensitive customer data and also are dedicated to provide rapid customer service, for which there is a strong need of network and application security.

Intended Audience: