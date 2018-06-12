Online Payment Gateway Market Value Chain and Forecast 2014 -2023

A research study titled, “Online Payment Gateway Market by application and mode of interaction – global industry analysis and forecast to 2023”, published by crystal market research.
Market Highlights:
The Online Payment Gateway Market has encountered significant development in the recent years and is foreseen to develop tremendously over the forecast period. An online payment gateway is a merchant service provided by a web based application service that approves credit card or direct payments processing for e-businesses, bricks and clicks, online retailers, or conventional brick and mortar. The payment gateway might be provided by a bank to its clients, however can be given by a specific financial service provider as a different administration, for example, a payment service organization. A payment gateway encourages a payment transaction by the exchange of data between a payment gateway, for example, a site, interactive voice response service or mobile phone and the front end processor or acquiring bank.
The Online Payment Gateway Market Is Segmented As Follows:
Global Online Payment Gateway Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2023):
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium Enterprises
Global Online Payment Gateway Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Mode of Interaction (2014-2023):
Pro / Self-hosted Payment Gateway
Local Bank Integration
Platform-based Payment Gateway
Hosted Payment Gateway
Direct Payment Gateway
Global Online Payment Gateway Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2023):
North America
U.S
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Australia
India
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
Competitive Insights:
The major players in the market are Instamojo, Alipay, CCBill, Dwolla, Stripe, Avangate Inc and AsiaPay. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.
Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:
The most elevated share of the overall industry in the online payment gateway market is held by North America. The high reliance on the electronic payments for any web based shopping is the key factor that is driving the market in North America. Furthermore, online payment gateways offer transactions that are secure and safe, which is likewise fuelling the market development. In Asia Pacific area, the developing nations, for example, China and India will witness a fast market development, attributable to the way that the nearby sellers are progressively making use of the online business platforms and the expansion in the web membership is altogether expanding the online purchasing, thereby adding to the market development in the coming years.
Table of Contents:
Introduction
Report Description
Research Methodology
Secondary Research
Primary Research
Executive Summary:
Key Highlights
Market Overview:
Introduction
Market Definition
Market Segmentation
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunities
Emerging Markets to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities
Company Profiles:
PayPal Holdings, Inc.
Business Overview
Product Portfolio
Strategic Developments
Sales, Revenue and Market Share
Amazon.com Inc.
Business Overview
Product Portfolio
Strategic Developments
Sales, Revenue and Market Share
Stripe
Business Overview
Product Portfolio
Strategic Developments
Sales, Revenue and Market Share
