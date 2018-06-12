Not just single-use plastic, but the use of all kinds of plastic must be reduced

New Delhi, 12th June 2018: In a recent announcement, the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi said that the country will eliminate all single-use plastic in the country by 2022.It is the most ambitious of all pledges as part of the global actions to combat plastic pollution.The success of this pledge would mean stemming the flow of plastic from about 1.3 billion people living in the fastest growing economy in the world.

Single-use plastics, or disposable plastics, are used only once before being disposed or recycled. Some examples of these include plastic bags, straws, coffee stirrers, soda and water bottles and most food packaging. Only about 10% of plastic items around the world are recycled.

Speaking about this, Padma Shri Awardee, Dr K K Aggarwal, President, HCFI, said, “Preventing and controlling pollution is not the sole responsibility of the government. Most of existing pollution levels are manmade so we also must contribute in the efforts to control pollution. It is the moral duty of each one of us as active members of the society to adopt measures to help control pollution. As responsible citizens we must respect laws of the state in place and abide by them. We must make individual efforts to control pollution. We should walk hand in hand with the government’s efforts in reducing the usage of single-use plastic as well – and this should start right at the home front.”

Although plastic does not decompose into natural substance like soil, it breaks down into tiny particles after many years. In this process, it releases toxic chemicals (additives that were used to shape and harden the plastic) which make their way into our food and water supply.

Adding further, Dr Aggarwal, who is also the Vice President of CMAAO, said, “We produce hundreds of millions of tons of plastic every year, most of which cannot be recycled. It is only prudent to use less plastic, move towards sustainable products and services, and come up with technology that recycles plastic more efficiently.”

Here are some simple steps that each one of us can take to help reduce pollution.

· I will not burn agarbatti incense sticks and dhoopbatti at my home or workplace till pollution levels drop. I will not burn flame producing candles. I will not use kerosene oil for any purpose.

· I will avoid using polythene bags or plastic. I will use products which can be recycled as much as possible.

· I will not use wood and coal for any purpose be it cooking or heating. If any unfortunate death occurs in my family I will bravely opt for electric cremation. I will not smoke cigarettes beedis nor allow anyone else too.

· I will resort to wet mopping the floors in my house and workplace.

· Wherever possible I will practice carpooling. I will opt for public transportation as much as possible. I will regularly get my vehicle checked for pollution standards and serviced so that it is in good condition. I will walk or cycle for short distance commutes.