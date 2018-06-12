Luxury Goods Market 2018 Canada Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Market Research Report – 2018

Description :

The luxury goods market recorded healthy value growth in 2017, supported by the improving economic environment and favourable demographic profiles, as well as the expansion of multiple luxury brands in Canada. This robust growth reflected a luxury goods market geared towards high-end luxury and high-value service. The Chinese population, mainly concentrated in Vancouver and Toronto, was a major consumer group purchasing luxury goods. Rising income polarisation in Canada also became a driver of l…

Euromonitor International’s Luxury Goods in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Goods market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Goods retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear), Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits, Luxury Cars, Luxury Eyewear, Luxury Hotels (5-star plus), Luxury Jewellery, Luxury Leather Goods, Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics, Luxury Timepieces, Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery, Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table Of Content :

Luxury Goods in Canada Maintains Healthy Growth in 2017

Producers of Luxury Brands See Growth Potential of Millennial Consumers

Retail Landscape of Luxury Goods Remains Fragmented and Highly Competitive

Store-based Retailing Continues To Dominate Retail Sales

More Competition Is Expected in Luxury Goods

Market Indicators

Table 1 Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2012-2017

Market Data

Table 2 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 3 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 4 Inbound Receipts for Luxury Goods by Country of Origin: Value 2013-2017

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2012-2016

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2013-2016

Table 7 Distribution of Luxury Goods by Format and Category: % Value 2017

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

Headlines

Prospects

Designer Apparel and Footwear (ready-to-wear) Embraces Athleisure

Increasing Luxury Choices for Canadian Consumers

Men’s Designer Apparel and Footwear Are Top Performers

Competitive Landscape

Luxury Department Stores Continue To Expand in Canada

Internet Retailing Is Relatively Underdeveloped Despite Fast Growth

Category Data

Table 10 Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 11 Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear): % Value 2012-2016

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear): % Value 2013-2016

Table 14 Distribution of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Format: % Value 2012-2017

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Headlines

Prospects

Fine Wines/champagne and Spirits Benefits From the Premiumisation Trend

Fine Still Light Grape Wine Remains Dynamic

Competitive Landscape

Government Liquor Stores Remains Key Retail Channel in Canada

Diageo Recording Organic Growth

Category Data

Continued…….

