Lahela Sportfishing Celebrates The 20th Anniversary

Lahela SportFishing is pleased to announce they are celebrating their 20th anniversary. Over the last 20 years, Lahela has proudly taken hundreds of guests to enjoy the thrill of sportfishing on beautiful Kauai with Lahela, the best sportfishing and charter service for the area.

They guarantee the best sports fishing in the area, and their customers will have fun while doing it. They are the perfect getaway for the entire family, a group or a single person. The boat is pulled out of the water once a year to ensure it is safe to set out on the waters when the time comes for sports fishing.

Lahela Sportfishing is locally owned and operated. They also have a “keep your catch” policy so their guests can catch fish and then enjoy them with their friends and family. Deep sea fishing and charter is extremely popular in the area, and the company is pleased they have great reviews from their guests and are the top fishing company in the area.

From private and shared offshore big game fishing boat charters to whale watching cruises, Lahela Sportfishing has a Kauai adventure for each of their guests. Visitors can enjoy the thrill of catching large ahi tuna, ono, mahi-mahi, skipjack tuna or even Pacific blue marlin while enjoying the serene beauty of Kauai!

About Lahela Sportfishing : Lahela Sportfishing has been in business since 1971. They are proud to serve their guests by taking them on deep sea sports fishing excursions and charters. They put safety first and offer whale watching.