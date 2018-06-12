Global Solar Mobile Charger Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

Global Solar Mobile Charger Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2018-2023

Global Solar Mobile Charger Market can charge lead acid or Ni-Cd battery banks up to 48 V. Such type of solar charger setups generally uses an intelligent charge controller. A series of solar cells are installed in a stationary location and can be connected to a battery bank to store energy for off-peak usage. They can also be used in addition to mains-supply chargers for energy saving during the daytime. The solar battery chargers are perfect for rural settings without electricity. Solar power is an effective solution to those who vandalize electrical power lines. The solar cells panel on the solar charger does not require much maintenance once they are brought up to its extreme efficiency. Apart from that, the solar cells panel is very reliable as it can last longer than other source of energy. The solar charger is very environmental friendly which enables in reducing global warming and greenhouse effect and also does emit zero pollution. It also aids in reduces cost such as electric bills as the solar charger source of energy is free. The solar charger also operates quietly and this does not contribute to noise pollution.

The rising electric vehicle market is expected to boost the solar mobile charger market in the forecast time. An electrical vehicle is a battery powered vehicle. The vehicle gets energy from battery at the place of any fossil fuel. As per International Energy Agency, about 750 thousand electric vehicles were sold in 2016 globally. The countries such as Norway has the 29% market share of Electric vehicle. Netherland and Sweden have the 6.4% and 3.4% respectively market share of e-vehicle in 2016. China is the largest market of electric vehicle in 2016 with about 40% of the global market share. It is expected that the electric vehicle market will grow with very fast pace. The number of electric vehicle sale can be between 9 million to 20 million in 2020 and 40-70 million in 2025. The increasing number of electric vehicle will increase the need of electric vehicle charger in the near future.

The companies present actively in the global solar mobile charger market are Anker Technology Co. Limited, Canadian Solar Inc., Cobra Electronics Corporation, Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd. and so on.

