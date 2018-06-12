Exterior Architectural Coating Market 2017, Comprehensive Analysis, Industry Survey, Growth and Major Policies Report

Study on Exterior Architectural Coating Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Exterior Architectural Coating Market by product (primers, emulsions, enamels), by technology (waterborne, solventborne), by resin type (alkyd, acrylic, polyurethane, epoxy, polyester), application (residential, non-residential) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Exterior Architectural Coating over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Global Exterior Architectural Coating Market which includes company profiling of Axalta Coating Systems, PPG Industries, Kansai Paint, Nippon Paint, Valspar Corporation, AkzoNobel N.V., Sherwin-Williams, Arkema S.A., Berger Paints and Cabot Corporation. According to report the global exterior architectural coating market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Segments Covered in this Premium Report

The report on global exterior architectural coating market covers segments such as, product, technology, resin type and application. On the basis of product the global exterior architectural coating market is categorized into primers, emulsions, enamels and others. On the basis of technology the global exterior architectural coating market is categorized into waterborne and solventborne. On the basis of resin type the global exterior architectural coating market is categorized into alkyd, acrylic, polyurethane, epoxy, polyester and others. On the basis of application the global exterior architectural coating market is categorized into residential and non-residential.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Major key Players Covered in this Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global exterior architectural coating market such as, Axalta Coating Systems, PPG Industries, Kansai Paint, Nippon Paint, Valspar Corporation, AkzoNobel N.V., Sherwin-Williams, Arkema S.A., Berger Paints and Cabot Corporation.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global exterior architectural coating market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of exterior architectural coating market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the exterior architectural coating market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the exterior architectural coating market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:

1.Preface

1.1.Report Description

1.2.Research Methods

1.3.Research Approaches

2.Executive Summary

3.Global Exterior Architectural Coating Market Overview

3.1.Introduction

3.2.Market Dynamics

3.2.1.Drivers

3.2.2.Restraints

3.2.3.Opportunities

3.3.Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4.IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.Competitive Landscape in the Global Exterior Architectural Coating Market

4.Global Exterior Architectural Coating Market by Product

4.1.Primers

4.2.Emulsions

4.3.Enamels

4.4.Others

5.Global Exterior Architectural Coating Market by Technology

5.1.Waterborne

5.2.Solventborne

6.Global Exterior Architectural Coating Market by Resin Type

6.1.Alkyd

6.2.Acrylic

6.3.Polyurethane

6.4.Epoxy

6.5.Polyester

6.6.Others

7.Global Exterior Architectural Coating Market by Application

7.1.Residential

7.2.Non-residential

8.Global Exterior Architectural Coating Market by Region 2017-2023

8.1.North America

8.1.1.North America Exterior Architectural Coating Market by Product

8.1.2.North America Exterior Architectural Coating Market by Technology

8.1.3.North America Exterior Architectural Coating Market by Resin Type

8.1.4.North America Exterior Architectural Coating Market by Application

8.1.5.North America Exterior Architectural Coating Market by Country

8.2.Europe

8.2.1.Europe Exterior Architectural Coating Market by Product

8.2.2.Europe Exterior Architectural Coating Market by Technology

8.2.3.Europe Exterior Architectural Coating Market by Resin Type

8.2.4.Europe Exterior Architectural Coating Market by Application

8.2.5.Europe Exterior Architectural Coating Market by Country

8.3.Asia-Pacific

8.3.1.Asia-Pacific Exterior Architectural Coating Market by Product

8.3.2.Asia-Pacific Exterior Architectural Coating Market by Technology

8.3.3.Asia-Pacific Exterior Architectural Coating Market by Resin Type

8.3.4.Asia-Pacific Exterior Architectural Coating Market by Application

8.3.5.Asia-Pacific Exterior Architectural Coating Market by Country

8.4.RoW

8.4.1.RoW Exterior Architectural Coating Market by Product

8.4.2.RoW Exterior Architectural Coating Market by Technology

8.4.3.RoW Exterior Architectural Coating Market by Resin Type

8.4.4.RoW Exterior Architectural Coating Market by Application

8.4.5.RoW Exterior Architectural Coating Market by Sub-region

9.Company Covered

9.1.Axalta Coating Systems

9.2.PPG Industries

9.3.Kansai Paint

9.4.Nippon Paint

9.5.Valspar Corporation

9.6.Akzonobel N.V.

9.7.Sherwin-williams

9.8.Arkema S.A.

9.9.Berger Paints

9.10.Cabot Corporation

