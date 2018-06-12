Attractive Market Opportunities in the CATV Equipment and Antennas Market by 2025

CATV Equipment and Antennas Market: Introduction

Continuous growth of media industry is the key factor contributing to the growth of global CATV Equipment and Antennas market. Cable television (CATV) is a television distribution system that uses a network of cables to deliver multiple video, data, and audio channels. Television cable industry has larger subscriber base compared to other modes of television network. Cable television cable network has various plans for delivering unique services to its subscribers, such as high-resolution digital video, set-top boxes, and others. Also, service providers are also offering broadband services over the cable network as a bundled services. There are various equipment included in CATV infrastructure such as CATV system, receiver equipment, antennas, connecting cables, and others.

CATV Equipment and Antennas Market: Market Dynamics

Huge volume of customer base coupled with continuous requirement of maintaining the cable television network infrastructure, is the prominent factor driving the growth of global CATV Equipment and Antennas market. Rising customer preference particularly in developing regions for subscribing television and broadband as a bundled service, and switch-over from analog to digital television accelerates the growth of global CATV Equipment and Antennas market. Changing technologies, expanding media industry, and continuous progression in government initiatives in rural electrification is expected to fuel the growth of global CATV Equipment and Antennas market. However, growing trend on watching media content in mobile devices and continuous adoption to internet TV, are identifies as restraints expected to have significant impact over the growth of global CATV Equipment and Antennas market.

CATV Equipment and Antennas Market: Market Segmentation

The global CATV Equipment and Antennas market is segmented on the basis of CATV device & connecter, amplifiers, and region.

On the basis if of CATV device & connecter, the global CATV Equipment and Antennas market can be segmented into following types;

Antennas

CATV systems

Cables & connectors

Installation materials

On the basis of amplifier, the global CATV Equipment and Antennas market can be segmented into following types;

MMIC Amplifier

Hybrid Amplifier

CATV Equipment and Antennas Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, the global CATV Equipment and Antennas market is segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among all regions, CATV Equipment and Antennas market in Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market due to large volume of existing customer base and expanding media market. Eastern Europe, and Middle East & Africa are anticipated to witness significant growth rates, due to growing preference for bundled solution of television and broadband.

CATV Equipment and Antennas Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the global CATV Equipment and Antennas market includes Toner Cable, Shenzhen MaiWei Cable TV Equipment Limited, Sharp Vision, Chengdu Hongtushixun Digital Technologe Co., LTD, Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd, Antop Antenna Inc, Markertek, Division of Tower Products Incorporated, and Z-Band, Inc.

