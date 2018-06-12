Artificial Flowers Industry 2017 Industry Analysis, Top Players, Revenue and Market Share Report

Artificial Flowers Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Artificial Flowers Market by Nearly Natural, Dongguan Fusheng Arts, Dongguan Heng Xiang plant simulation Ltd., Goldmoon Industry, and Taizhou Yashen Arts&Crafts Co.,Ltd. market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Artificial Flowers Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Artificial Flowers Market are Grupo Armando Alvarez, Henan Yinfeng Plastic Co. Ltd, Hyplast NV, Kuraray Co. Ltd, Plastika Kritis SA, Trioplast Industrier AB, and The Dow Chemical Company. Global artificial flowers market size is expected to exceed USD X.xx billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of x.xx% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

The Growing Demand for Artificial Flowers to Decorate Homes and Commercial Spaces during Major Festivals, due To the High Cost of Natural Flowers and Delivery issues, drives the Growth of the Market

Artificial flowers now account to about a quarter of overall floral sales, which includes natural flowers and dried flowers. Artificial flowers are available in all seasons, while the respective natural flowers are available in only specific seasons, and hence the demand for special flowers during off seasons is anticipated to create demand for artificial flowers in near future. The increasing demand for lasting imitation flowers at lower cost is driving the growth of the global artificial flowers market. The use of pesticides and other chemicals to grow and preserve natural flowers are driving people with allergies towards artificial flowers. The booming event management industry relies on artificial flowers for floral arrangement significantly at short notice and it is driving the growth of the market. Artificial flowers in bouquets, pots, cut and loose forms are getting more demand as gifting item in many countries. Increasing demand for pre-made floral arrangements of silk and other artificial materials are anticipated to drive the growth of the market. Increasing display of artificial flowers in retail stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets and also online stores are influencing the customer preferences and it is anticipated to impact the marker positively. Stems cut artificial flower segment is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period 2017-2023.Higher price of artificial flowers in some countries force the manufacturers to focus on exports, rather than on local markets. Reluctance of customers due to lack of awareness about the materials used for manufacturing of artificial flowers hinder the growth of sales in some regions. Unavailability of skilled craftsmen to make artificial flowers in traditional way is hinders certain segments of artificial flowers market. These are major restraints for the global artificial flowers market. Higher cost of exotic flowers and greater export of top quality local flowers provide growth opportunities for the major manufacturers to expand in emerging countries. Changing weather conditions are impacting the cultivation of natural flowers and it is anticipated to provide growth opportunities for artificial flower manufacturers in near future. Increasing preference for artificial flowers as gift item is anticipated to provide growth opportunities for the market.

Segments Covered

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of artificial flowers market. The global artificial flowers market is segmented by application and by material type. The global artificial flowers market by application covers commercial and residential. Based on material type, the market is segmented as clay, cotton, foam, glass, latex, leather, nylon, paper, porcelain, satin, silk, soap, polyester, plastic and wax among others.

The Growing Utilization of Artificial for Interior Decoration, Floral Arrangements in Events and as Gifting Item Drives the Growth of North American Artificial Flowers Market

The global artificial flowers market covers the analysis of geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. In this section, the key trends and market size for each region is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023.Among geographies, North America and Europe are the major artificial flowers markets in the world. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing artificial flowers market during the forecast period. Increasing use of flower vases and floral arranges for interior decoration and increasing display of artificial flowers in retail stores drive the growth of artificial flowers market in Europe. Though Europe is a major exporting region of natural flowers, it relies on import of artificial flowers from other regions. Increasing demand for flowers for weddings, funerals, festivals and other events drive the demand for artificial flowers in the Asia-Pacific region. Though, China and India are among the major natural flowers producing nations, exports of natural flowers provide opportunity for artificial flowers. In Africa, the flowers are cultivated for exporting to Europe and North America predominantly. So artificial flowers are having demand to meet significant part of the local requirements, as the top quality flowers and left overs costs more.

Major Key Players

The companies covered in the report include manufacturers of global artificial flowers market include, Tongxin Artificial Flowers, FuLi Silk Flower Factory, Sparkling International Jiangsu Co., Ltd., Ngar Tat, J.S. Flower, Nearly Natural, Dongguan Fusheng Arts, Dongguan Heng Xiang plant simulation Ltd., Goldmoon Industry, and Taizhou YashenArts&CraftsCo.,Ltd.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of artificial flowers globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the artificial flowers market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the artificial flowers market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.