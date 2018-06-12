2019 Guangzhou Int’l Garden Machinery Fair (GMF 2019)

Date: March 17th-19th, 2019

Venue: Guangzhou International Sourcing Center

Add: No.8 Pazhou Avenue East, Haizhu District, Guangzhou, China

Co-located with 2019 China International Floriculture & Horticulture Trade Fair (Flower Expo China 2019)

China, an Ideal Sourcing Place for Global Quality Garden Machinery

China’s promising garden machinery market has not only attracted overseas top brands like TTI, Bosch, Black&Decker, Emak, Makita, Murray and Stihl to establish factories, but also provided a fertile land for outstanding homegrown brands to grow, such as Topsun, Worth, Painier, Zomax, Fenglong, Yuxin, Aoxin, and etc, which makes China the ideal place to source quality garden machines for both ends of the market!

Preview of GMF 2019

Held side by side with Flower Expo China 2019, GMF 2019, will call together 230+ exhibitors on a show floor of 23,000 sq.m for 10,000+ global professional buyers. First held in 2017, China’s Top 10 Garden Machinery Distributors Award will return in 2019 engaging the whole nation’s practitioners. The first-ever International Brands Exhibiting Area will be set up to show GMF’s determination to go global!

Review of GMF 2018

In tandem with Flower Expo China 2018, GMF 2018 congregated 209 exhibitors (+8%) and 8,643 registered buyers (+16.1%) to pack a show hall of 20,000 sq.m. To address the increasing demand for eco-friendly gardening equipment, most exhibitors like Ariens, Emak, Makita, Stihl, Topsun, Worth, FST, Auston, Koham, Nanshui, Real, Zama, etc, offered battery-powered tools among other equipment.

Exhibition Scope:

▪Planting Machines;

▪Pruning Equipment

▪Spraying & Irrigation Equipment;

▪Gardening Hand Tools;

▪Greenhouses & Plastic Shelter;

▪Other Gardening Supplies; etc.

If you are interested in visiting, please do contact us first so that we can help recommend exhibitors that most suit your needs!