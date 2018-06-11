Super Shipper Boxes Market: An Array of Graphics and Analysis of Major Industry Segments

Global super shipper boxes market: Introduction

Increase in global trade volume in the last two decades has not only facilitated quantitative growth, but has also helped widen the variety of goods that are shipped daily. Super shipper boxes are one of the wide variety of packaging solutions used to ship goods across the world. Super shipper boxes are large cartons, which are mainly used to consolidate multiple piece shipments. Super shipper boxes are used to carry bulk goods, and can be customized as per the size requirements of the client.

Therefore, super shipper boxes are expected to witness growth in preference over the forecast period. In addition, super shipper boxes being sustainable packaging solutions, are expected to have more preference, during the next ten years. Also, super shipper boxes are designed to be significantly stronger than conventional bulk paperboard packaging. Therefore, the outlook for the growth of the global super shipper boxes market is expected to remain largely positive, over the forecast period.

Global super shipper boxes market: Dynamics

The global super shipper boxes market is expected to grow on the backdrop of the global ecommerce industry growth, which is currently witnessing growth in double-digit figures in many regions. It is forecast that within the next five years, brick and mortar retail format will be completely taken over by ecommerce, in regions such as Europe and North America. The global trade volume is poised to register a spike in growth, with the rapid penetration of e-commerce platforms, especially in the emerging economies.

An exclusive brochure of this report https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=39830

In regions such as Western Europe, the penetration of ecommerce is slightly more mature than that of the North America region. However, the growth of ecommerce in the Western Europe region was pegged at around 10% in the last 4 years. Therefore, as ecommerce grows stronger, and replaces the conventional brick and mortar stores, it is anticipated that the global super shipper boxes market will face sizeable demand. However, growth in global trade volume is yet to recover from its current sluggish nature.

Despite the positive outlook, there are certain factors which are expected to hamper the growth of the global super shipper boxes market. Growth in usage of alternate corrugated bulk packaging solutions such as octabins, might slow down growth of the global super shipper boxes market. According to the WTO, growth in global trade was at a mere 1.6%, in 2016. This was attributed to the continued weakness in global economy.

Download and View Report TOC, Figures and Tables https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=39830

The North America super shipper boxes market is expected to retain the leading position in terms of value and volume, during the forecast period. This is attributed to the sheer volume of trade in the U.S. alone. Also, in terms of CAGR, the Asia Pacific excluding Japan region is expected to be the most attractive for the global super shipper boxes market during the forecast period. Emerging economies in the regions such as China and India have government schemes in place, which will essentially double the volume of shipments, in the next five years. The Middle East & Africa region is also expected to face significant growth in demand for super shipper boxes during the forecast period.

Global super shipper boxes market: Key Players

Few of the key players operating in the global super shipper boxes market are – DS Smith Plc, The Smurfit Kappa Group, and Mondi Plc., among others.