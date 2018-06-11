Respiratory Inhalers Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2023

There are some major drivers, driving the Respiratory Inhaler Market growth such as rising prevalence of respiratory disorders due to increase pollution and unhealthy lifestyle, increasing usage of combination therapies due to associated benefits such as more reliable in complex patients, increased efficacy and easy reimbursement policies associated with them and others. Various restraints, which are restricting the market growth includes side effects and complications during inhalation, high prices of devices, and lack of accuracy etc.

Respiratory Inhalers are medical devices that are used to assist a patient encountering breathing problems resulting from respiratory disorders such as fibrosis, asthma, COPD and ARDS and others. Globally the market for respiratory inhaler is expected to grow at the rate of about 6.1% from 2017 to 2023.

Respiratory disorders have always been a huge challenge for the drug manufacturers and the medical practitioners. In the last couple of decades, this respiratory disorder prevalence has increased tremendously due to some of the reasons such as air pollution, smoking, industrialization among others. To counter these respiratory disorders, scientists have developed various drugs and devices. Extensive efforts have been made to control the disorders such as Asthma and Chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder which affects the majority of the patients. According to WHO, more than 300 million people in the world are affected by asthma and more than 200 million people are affected by the COPD by 2016. Globally the market for respiratory inhalers is growing steadily.

Global Respiratory Inhalers Market – Competitive Analysis

February, 2017 – Adherium’s partnering and market expansion for the ‘Rest of World’ territories, including countries in Asia Pacific and the Middle East where Adherium already has sanctions to market its Smart inhaler products in China, Australia and New Zealand. This has increased the company’s strength in these countries.

January, 2017 – AstraZeneca had announced that on 25 January 2017 the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted six months of paediatric exclusivity for Symbicort (budesonide/formoterol) Inhalation Aerosol. Symbicort is approved in the US to treat asthma in patients 12 years and older and for the maintenance and treatment of COPD in adults, the company is expecting larger market share with the product launch.

Global Respiratory Inhaler Market – Key Finding

• The Respiratory Inhalers Global Market and is expected to reach $33,572.9 million by 2023.

• Manually Operated Inhalers holds the largest share of 89.9% of the market.

• North America holds the largest market share of respiratory Inhalers market and is anticipated to reach $11,949.4 million by the end of forecast period.

• Globally, Asia-Pacific the fastest growing region and expected to grow at the rate of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Global Respiratory Inhaler Market – Key Players

The major participants of this market are Adherium limited, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., GSK plc, Propeller Health, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Global Respiratory Inhaler Market – Segmentation

Respiratory Inhalers Market has been segmented on the basis of type which comprises of manually operated, digitally operated. Manually operated inhalers accounted for the largest market share of the total market in 2016. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into dry powder inhaler, metered dose inhaler, and others. Dry powder inhalers accounted for the largest market share in 2016. On the basis of application, market is segmented into asthma, COPD, and other. Asthma segment accounted for the largest market share of the total market in 2016. On the basis of end user, market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, respiratory care center, and other. Hospitals & clinics dominated the global market with the largest market share of the total market in 2016.

Global Respiratory Inhaler Market – Regional Analysis

Depending on geographic region, Respiratory Inhaler market is segmented into four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Globally North America is the largest market for Respiratory Inhalers. The North America market for Respiratory Inhalers is expected to reach at USD 11,949.4 million by the end of the forecasted period. Europe is the second-largest market for respiratory inhalers which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4%. Asia pacific region is expected to be fastest growing region in respiratory Inhaler market. Middle East & Africa is expected to have limited but steady growth in the market.

