Powder Coatings Market Size, Industry Share, Demand, Suppliers and Forecasts 2025

Market Defination: Powder coatings belongs to a class of coatings, they can be formulated to offer improved properties when compared with conventional liquid coatings. Powder coatings contain no solvents and emit negligible amount of volatile organic compounds (VOC) into the atmosphere. They can produce much thicker coatings than conventional liquid based coatings without sagging. Moreover, their curing time is significantly faster as compared to liquid coatings and can be applied to a wide range of substrates. With these reasons they find wide application scope in consumer goods, automotive & transportation, architectural & furniture, appliances, and others.

Some of the prominent factors that positively influence the growth of powder coatings market are rapid industrialization, increasing demand for household appliances, and continuous growth of automobile sector. Rapid urbanization coupled with increasing per capita disposable income in emerging economies are predicted to drive the growth of the market during the assessment period. Moreover, rising demand for wood furniture and increasing investment in construction activities is likely to fuel the market growth over the forecast period, 2017 to 2023.

Market Segmentation:The global powder coatings market is segmented into resin types, application, substrates, and regions. On the basis of resin type, the market is segmented into thermoplastic and thermoset. Thermoplastic segment is further classified into nylon, polyolefin, polyvinyl fluoride (PVF), and polyvinyl chloride (PVC). Thermoset segment is sub divided into polyester, epoxy, acrylic, polyurethane, epoxy polyester hybrid, and others. Among the resin type, the thermoset segment is expected to hold the largest market share over the assessment period owing to their high temperature durability as compared to thermoplastic. Moreover, polyester accounted for the largest market share in the sub segment of thermoset resin and is predicted to grow with the healthy CAGR during the assessment period. This growth can be attributed to a wide utilization of polyester based powder coatings due to their exterior durability and UV resistance.

Powder Coatings Regional Analysis:Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest powder coatings market followed by Europe and North America due to strong growth in automotive & transportation and architectural & furniture industry. In Asia Pacific, countries such as China, India and Japan are the fastest growing market for powder coatings, and is predicted to grow with the same pace over the assessment period. Improving living standards coupled with the flourishing growth of construction sector is predicted to contribute to the regional market growth. In Europe, Germany and UK are predicted to register a strong growth on account of tremendous demand for powder coatings in the automobile sector. In North America, the U.S and Canada are among the major contributors in the regional market growth due to expansion of appliances as well as consumer goods sector.

The report covers brief analysis of geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

