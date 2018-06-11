NJ Holistic Doctor Michael Rothman Explains Autonomic Dysfunction and ADD

Wall, NJ, February 8, 2018 – Justin Timberlake has announced in an interview that he has attention deficit disorder (ADD), but Dr. Rothman is skeptical.

“I came across the headline “Justin Timberlake Has Attention Deficit Disorder”. In this article, it urged anyone who shares in suffering with Justin from this “disease” to go seek treatment for this debilitating disorder. I apologize for my skepticism; however, in my not so humble opinion, attention deficit disorder is not a disease, rather, it is a dysfunctional state.”

Dr. Rothman, New Jersey’s leading holistic physician, is a proponent of understanding how our metabolic balance can affect everything in our bodies, including our ability to concentrate and stay focused.

Our autonomic nervous system (ANS) is responsible for maintaining that metabolic balance. If the ANS is out of balance due to poor diet, allergies, or environmental factors, it can affect the entire body.

“To further illustrate this notion, you must understand that there is no test that can be done to prove you have this disorder. ADD will not show up on a CAT scan, or an MRI, or a blood test or any diagnostic test available. In reality, attention deficit disorder is merely a name for a clinical diagnosis based on symptoms.”

