Piedmont Plastics Relaunches Product Line

Piedmont Plasticsis unveiling the Piedmont Sign Grade (PSG) Product Line: AluPOLY® aluminum-composite material, Print TUFF™ printable polypropylene and SupraFLEX™ banner material, which is ideal for signage applications.

Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill, NC-SC – Piedmont Plastics®, the premier North American distributor and convertor of plastics sheet, rod, tube and film products, proudly relaunches the Piedmont Sign Grade® (PSG) product line. This family of products provides comprehensive product solutions for customers in the sign & graphics markets. The PSG product line includes AluPOLY® aluminum composite sheet, SteelPOLY™ steel composite sheet, SupraFLEX® banner products, and an assortment of self-adhesive vinyl’s that make up the SupraPRINT™ line. A variety of overlaminates (SupraLAM™) and mounting adhesives SupraMOUNT™ complete the lineup.

“The reasons for this re-launch are many,” explains Brett Thompson, Manager of Piedmont’s Sign and Graphics portfolio. “Over the years, the line had undergone several ‘bolt on’ campaigns, where products were added or removed on an as needed basis. The result was an eclectic mix of materials being sourced without strategy. Over the past 18 months, the line has been completely re-tooled: flexible products in the SupraPRINT™, SupraLAM™, and SupraMOUNT™ lines are now domestically made on state of the art equipment, composite sheet materials are available in a variety of surface finishes to accommodate fabricated, printed, magnetic or dry erase applications, and our SupraFLEX™ banner line continues to be an industry staple. Join the party by trying a PSG product today!”

In a market where quality and value intersect, Piedmont introduces the SupraPRINT™ line of print vinyl – a 3.2mil calendared vinyl suitable for interior and exterior general-purpose graphic applications. Available in matte or gloss with permanent, removable, or air egress adhesives, our line of print vinyl performs well on all digital print platforms. The SupraLAM™ line of overlaminates were designed to be paired with the vinyls, and are available in Matte, Gloss, Luster, and Textured surfaces. SupraMOUNT™ mounting adhesives are available in white, clear and optically clear and will round out the flexible product offering.

