UTI Treatment Market Shares Analysis, Key Development Strategies and Forecasts Till 2023

A (UTI) urinary tract infection is a disease from microorganisms. These are living organisms that are too little to be seen without a microscope. Most UTIs are caused by fungi, yet some are caused by uncommon cases of viruses. UTIs are among the most widely recognized contaminations in people.

Globally, UTI Treatment Market is a steadily growing market. The growth of the market is likely to driven by growing prevalence of Urinary tract infection, growing interest of healthcare organisations and increasing research and development in the urinary tract infection market. However, factors such as complications during urinary tract infection surgery etc. are restraining the growth of this market.

An UTI can happen anyplace in your urinary tract. Your urinary tract is comprised of your kidneys, ureters, bladder, and urethra. Most UTIs just include the urethra and bladder, in the lower tract. Be that as it may, UTIs can include the ureters and kidneys, in the upper tract. Albeit upper tract UTIs are rarer than bring down tract UTIs, they’re additionally typically more extreme.

Urinary tract infection is a significant medical issue with extensive social and financial effect. It is imperative to distinguish between prevalence and incidence as to tract infection. The likelihood of having tract infection inside a characterized population at a defined point in time is the more critical while considering its effect and the utilization of healthcare resources.

However the fastest growth has been registered due to rising use of catheters (catheter associated UTI treatment). The market constraints include growing drug resistance, unmet clinical needs, increasing incidence of chronic diseases resulting in chronic catheter use and low immunity etc. Taking all these factors into consideration, the Global UTI treatment drugs market will approximately reach to $ 9.89 billion in 2023 from $ 8 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 3.6%.

Global UTI treatment Market – Key players

Key players profiled in the report are Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, AstraZeneca, Cipla Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Johnson & Johnson GlaxoSmithKline and others.

The Global UTI treatment Market is segmented on the basis of drug class which comprises of quinolones, aminoglycosides, β-lactam, azoles and others. On the basis of clinical indications this market is segmented into urethritis, cystitis, and pyelonephritis. On the basis of end users the market is segmented into hospitals and self-administered.

U.S. accounts for the largest market share of the global UTI treatment market followed by Europe. However Europe has a greater hospitalization rate than the U.S. despite the U.S. having a large spending on healthcare. The regulatory changes in the U.S. such as implementation of Affordable Care Act and Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program coupled with Medicare initiative to penalize unnecessary patient readmissions is expected to take a toll on the U.S UTI treatment market. Asia pacific will be the fastest growing market and the growth will be led by China, and India as these nations have huge population and the low cost of UTI treatment drugs.

