Oracle collaborates with Genesis Foundation to Save 150+ Little Hearts

Grants USD 100,000 to support heart surgeries, raise funds and awareness for congenital heart defects and promote healthy living

Bengaluru, June 8, 2017:Today, Oracle announced its continued efforts to support heart surgeries for under-privileged children suffering from CHD throughout India. Through its collaboration with Genesis Foundation, an NGO that works towards the cause of “saving little hearts”, Oracle aims to raise funds and awareness about the subject in the country.

The Program named“Project Little Hearts” takes a holistic approach supporting surgeries with a dedicated grant of USD 100,000 and raising awareness and funds through events to be organised in the year. Together, the grant, and a series of awareness events aim to support the surgeries of more than 150 children.

“Every year, an alarming number of children are born with CHD and many don’t survive due to lack of awareness and timely intervention. Project Little Hearts aims to make a positive impact by raising awareness about heart care, the importance of implementing a more active, healthy lifestyle, and mobilizing a larger community towards the cause,” said Rajendra Tripathi, Senior Manager – Oracle Corporate Citizenship – India

Given that saving precious life precedes all, Genesis Foundation has been instrumental in supporting pivotal surgeries across the country.

PremaSagar, Founder Trustee, Genesis Foundation,commenting on the collaboration said, “We are extremely happy to collaborate with Oracle to givelittle hearts suffering from CHD a second chance at life and raising awareness about the need to do more in this area. Together with Oracle we hope to impact change and mobilise a larger community to support the underprivileged kids with CHD.”

About Genesis Foundation

Genesis Foundation facilitates medical treatment for critically ill under-privileged children suffering from Congenital Heart Defects. The support required in the said critical illness varies from specific surgeries (including neonatal), Cath Lab Interventions along with recovery and recuperation post-surgery.

We Save Little Hearts.

So far, we have supported medical treatment of over 1500 critically ill children. The children supported by the Foundation belong to families with an income of less than Rs 10,000 per month and the parents and caregivers are unable to afford treatment of these children who suffer from a serious life-threatening ailment.

100% of funds raised are used towards treatment of critically ill children as all overhead costs are borne by the Founder Trustees.

To know more, visit – www.genesis-foundation.net.