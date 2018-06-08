Microarray Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2018-2024

Microarray Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Microarray Market by product type (instruments and consumables), technology (protein, tissue, IOC and DNA microarray), application (disease diagnosis, development, gene expression market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Microarray Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2018 to 2024. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Microarray Market are GE Healthcare, Illumina, Merck, Agilent Technologies, AXO Science, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Cepheid, Arrayit, Phalanx Biotech and Biometrix Technology. According to report the global microarray market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.50% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The Innovation Trends in DNA Microarray Development Such as Agilent Technology, Probe Technology and Glass Arrays are Anticipated to Further Drive the Market

Product innovations in microarray technology has provided deep insight that for particular species, many arrays can be studied parallel. Moreover, product innovations also result in the adoption of microarray technique in healthcare and development of biological products such as vaccines and therapeutic proteins. Furthermore, innovation trends in DNA microarray development such as agilent technology, probe technology and glass arrays are anticipated to further drive the market. Emergence of microarrays in genomics and proteomics is one of the key factor driving the growth of microarray market over the forecast period. The genomics and proteomics technologies are used in gene expression analysis like expanding gene family size and discovering new categories of genes, mutation screening, genotyping and protein interaction studies.

Segment Covered

The report on global microarray market covers segments such as, product type, technology and application. On the basis of product type the global microarray market is categorized into instruments and consumables. On the basis of technology the global microarray market is categorized into protein microarray, tissue microarray, IOC and DNA microarray. On the basis of application the global microarray market is categorized into disease diagnosis and development, gene expression and other.

The U.S. Drives the Growth in the North America Region as it is the Largest Market in the Region

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Player Mentioned in this Market

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global microarray market such as, GE Healthcare, Illumina, Merck, Agilent Technologies, AXO Science, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Cepheid, Arrayit, Phalanx Biotech and Biometrix Technology.