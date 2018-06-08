Medical Image Analysis Software Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2018-2023

Medical Image Analysis Software Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Medical Image Analysis Software Market by Software Type (Standalone Software and Integrated Software), Image Type (4D Imaging, 3D Imaging and 2D Imaging), Modality (Radiographic Imaging, Combined Modalities, Tomography, and Ultrasound Imaging and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Application (Cardiology Applications, Orthopedic Applications, Oncology Applications, Urology and Nephrology Applications, Dental Applications, Mammography Applications, Neurology, Obstetrics and Gynecology Applications), End Users (Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals and Research Centers) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Medical Image Analysis Software Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2018 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market are Healthcare, Aquilab, Esaote S.p.A, GE Healthcare, Merge Healthcare, Inc., Carestream Health, Inc., Philips Healthcare, and Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Get Free Sample Pages of this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeSampleRequest/715

Standalone software is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2017

By software type, the medical image analysis software market is classified into standalone software and integrated software. The standalone software segment is expected to lead the global medical image analysis software in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include increasing demand for standalone software due to their benefits such as user friendly and growing demand for standalone software from the diagnostic centres owing to their user-friendly benefit eliminating the tag of skilled workforce required to operate.

Diagnostic Centres are estimated to command the largest share of the market during the forecast period

Based on end user, the medical image analysis software market is categorized into diagnostic centers, hospitals and research centers. The diagnostic centres segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global medical image analysis software market during the forecast period. Growing diagnostic centres coupled with developed automated image analysis devices and growing initiatives from the government to set-up diagnostic imagingare the key factors driving the growth of this end-user segment.

Get Discount on this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request_discount/715

North America is estimated to command the largest share of the market

Based on region, the medical image analysis software market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the medical image analysis software market in 2017. This is attributed to factors such as presence of key players in the region, increasing geriatric population as well as rising incidence of various diseases and growing aging population. The report profiles some of the key companies in the medical image analysis software market including MIM Software Inc., AGFA Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Aquilab, Esaote S.p.A, GE Healthcare, Merge Healthcare, Inc., Carestream Health, Inc., Philips Healthcare, and Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation.