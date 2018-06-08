Embedded System Market In Automotive Industry Market Research Report 2018

Embedded System Market In Automotive Industry Research Report 2018 by “Market Research Future", the global market for Embedded System Market In Automotive Industry is growing at exponential growth rate during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. Embedded System Market is segmented by components (Sensors, MCU, Transceivers, and Memory Devices), Application (infotainment & Telematics, Body Electronics, and Safety & Security), and by Regions.

Global Embedded System Market In Automotive Industry Overview:

Robert Bosch (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Panasonic (Japan), Texas Instruments (U.S.), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), and DENSO (Japan). In 2016, these companies accounted for a share of the global market.

The global embedded System for electric vehicle market has witnessed significant growth in recent past. Rapidly rising popularity of electric vehicles among consumers has significantly contributed growth of the embedded system for Electric Vehicle market. Increasing awareness among individuals regarding the depleting state of the environment, combined with the substantial advantages of electric vehicles over traditional fuel based vehicles, is expected to further fuel the demand for electric vehicles. This leads to increasing demand for embedded system for electric vehicles. With OEMs focusing on connected electric vehicle solutions for customers with electric vehicles range anxiety, the market for embedded system for electric vehicles is poised for rapid growth in the near future. Additionally, with the rise in income levels among individuals, there exists an increase in the incidences of customization in vehicles. Such trends in the market are expected to positively influence the growth of the embedded system for automotive market.

Regional Analysis:

This market for embedded system for electric vehicle has seen substantial growth over the past few years and it has been observed that the market will remain on the same growth level during the forecast period. Among the regions covered, Asia Pacific has accounted the largest market, followed by Europe and North America. Major factors that have driven the electric vehicles market are the rapidly increasing sales of electric vehicles, supported by government initiatives and increasing fuel prices raising the demand of electric vehicles. The embedded system for electric vehicle market is currently flourishing in North America. The massive outlay in the development of electric vehicle infrastructure in the form of recharge stations and other policies, are expected to drive the market for embedded system for electric vehicles in this region. In North America, the sales of electric car have doubled since 2014, which clearly implies that the demand for embedded system for electric vehicles have been rising at a rapid pace. Over the past few years, the sales of electric vehicles have doubled in the U.S., which means the market will generate ample revenue. The major factors that have driven the U.S. market are rising demand for electric cars, government initiatives and high disposable income. Europe is one of the most promising regions in the electric vehicles market. This market has achieved an ample scope due to the presence of profitable countries such as Germany, UK, France, and Norway.

Market Segmentation:

The global embedded system for electric vehicle market has been segmented on the on the basis of components as Sensors, MCU, Transceivers, and Memory Devices. On the basis of application the market has been segmented as infotainment & Telematics, Body Electronics, and Safety & Security. On the basis of region the market for embedded system for electric vehicle has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Scope of Report:

This study provides an overview of the global Embedded System Market In Automotive Industry, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region.

The report for Global Embedded System Market In Automotive Industry of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

