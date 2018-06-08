Description :
Luxury retailing experienced strong growth over the review period and this growth continued into 2017, aided by Australia’s economic growth, a rise in discretionary income and Australians’ increasing taste for luxury goods. Many Australians have shown a willingness to spend on more premium, high-quality products that are perceived as an investment, particularly luxury timepieces and luxury jewellery. The expected depreciation of the Australian dollar is also likely to encourage a greater influx…
Euromonitor International’s Luxury Goods in Australia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Goods market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Goods retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change
Request For sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/857749-luxury-goods-in-australia
Product coverage: Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear), Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits, Luxury Cars, Luxury Eyewear, Luxury Hotels (5-star plus), Luxury Jewellery, Luxury Leather Goods, Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics, Luxury Timepieces, Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery, Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Goods market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/857749-luxury-goods-in-australia
Table Of Content :
Luxury Goods Remains Positive in 2017
Luxury Brands Target Younger Generation Customers
International Companies Expand Their Bricks-and-mortar Operations
Internet Retailing Is the Fastest Growing Channel for Many Categories
Luxury Goods Will Continue To Experience Growth Over the Forecast Period
Market Indicator
Table 1 Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2012-2017
Market Data
Table 2 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 3 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 4 Inbound Receipts for Luxury Goods by Country of Origin: Value 2013-2017
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2012-2016
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2013-2016
Table 7 Distribution of Luxury Goods by Format and Category: % Value 2017
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Sources
Summary 1 Research Sources
Headlines
Prospects
Stable Growth Predicted
Changing Environment
Younger Consumers Targeted
Competitive Landscape
High Barriers To Entry
Niche Locally-owned Brands Gaining Popularity
Social Media An Effective Means To Engage With Customers
Category Data
Table 10 Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 11 Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear): % Value 2012-2016
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear): % Value 2013-2016
Table 14 Distribution of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Format: % Value 2012-2017
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Headlines
Prospects
Changing Environment
Asian Market Attractive But Competitive
Australian Retailers Lag Behind
Competitive Landscape
Heritage Brands Lead the Category
Treasure Wine Estates Adopts New Strategy
Exclusivity Drives Sales
Category Data
Continued…….
CONTACT US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
sales@wiseguyreports.com
http://www.wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)