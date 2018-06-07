Research Report Covers the Global Thin Film Solar Cell Market 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Thin Film Solar Cell Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Thin Film Solar Cell Market by installation (on-grid, off-grid), type (amorphous thin-film silicon, cadmium telluride, and copper indium gallium diselenide, end user (utility, residential, commercial) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Thin Film Solar Cell Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Thin Film Solar Cell Market. According to report the global thin film solar cell market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.4% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global thin film solaZr cell market covers segments such as installation, type, and end user. The installation segments include on-grid, and off-grid. On the basis of type the global thin film solar cell market is categorized into amorphous thin-film silicon, cadmium telluride (CDTE), and copper indium gallium diselenide (CIGS). Furthermore, on the basis of end user the thin film solar cell market is segmented as utility, residential, and commercial.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global thin film solar cell market such as, Hankey Asia Ltd., Kaneka Corporation, Oxford Photovoltaics, Xunlight Kunshan Co. Ltd., Ascent Solar Technologies Inc., Miasole Hi-Tech Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Us, Inc., Global Solar, Inc., First Solar, and Trony Solar.

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Thin Film Solar Cell Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Thin Film Solar Cell Market

4. Global Thin Film Solar Cell Market by Installation 2017 – 2023

4.1 On-Grid

4.2 Off-Grid

5. Global Thin Film Solar Cell Market by Type 2017 – 2023

5.1 Amorphous Thin-film Silicon

5.2 Cadmium Telluride (CdTe)

5.3 Copper Indium Gallium Diselenide (CIGS)

6. Global Thin Film Solar Cell Market by End User 2017 – 2023

6.1 Utility

6.2 Residential

6.3 Commercial

7. Global Thin Film Solar Cell Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

7.1 North America

7.1.1 North America Thin Film Solar Cell Market by Installation

7.1.2 North America Thin Film Solar Cell Market by Type

7.1.3 North America Thin Film Solar Cell Market by End User

7.1.4 North America Thin Film Solar Cell Market by Country

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Europe Thin Film Solar Cell Market by Installation

7.2.2 Europe Thin Film Solar Cell Market by Type

7.2.3 Europe Thin Film Solar Cell Market by End User

7.2.4 Europe Thin Film Solar Cell Market by Country

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific Thin Film Solar Cell Market by Installation

7.3.2 Asia-Pacific Thin Film Solar Cell Market by Type

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific Thin Film Solar Cell Market by End User

7.3.4 Asia-Pacific Thin Film Solar Cell Market by Country

7.4 RoW

7.4.1 RoW Thin Film Solar Cell Market by Installation

7.4.2 RoW Thin Film Solar Cell Market by Type

7.4.3 RoW Thin Film Solar Cell Market by End User

7.4.4 RoW Thin Film Solar Cell Market by Sub-region

8. Companies Covered

8.1 Hankey Asia Ltd.

8.2 Kaneka Corporation

8.3 Oxford Photovoltaics

8.4 Xunlight Kunshan Co. Ltd.

8.5 Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.

8.6 Miasole Hi-Tech Corp.

8.7 Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc.

8.8 Global Solar, Inc.

8.9 First Solar

8.10 Trony Solar

