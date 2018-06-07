HDR (High Dynamic Range) Video Camera Market Analysis 2018-2023: Key Findings, Regional Study, Trends, Industry Growth, Top Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects

Market Highlights:

The HDR (high dynamic range) video camera market can be segmented on the basis of type, pixel and application. By pixel the HDR (high dynamic range) video camera consists of 1080 p and 50 p. 1080 pixels is defined as a resolution of 1920×1080, or 2MP (2 megapixel). HDR video camera comprises of 1080 pixels, it captures larger image and provides detail clarity of each image, it offers rich clarity of text that appears on screen and is easy to read. There are some factors which may hamper the market of 1080p video camera that includes the consumption of twice the network bandwidth and storage. Thereby, results in slow downloading of images through internet and memory storage will fill up twice as fast.

High dynamic range is a technology used to reproduce greater dynamic range of brightness that is particularly used in imaging and photography which is possible through standard digital imaging or photographic technology. It enables users by providing images that features cinematic feel and video recordings that projects rich detail in the highlights and shadow which is gaining popularity and boosting the market growth.

The study indicates growing popularity of video cameras in photography and entertainment industry is driving the market. Infrastructure development, growing urbanization and expansion of business across globe are few of the significant factors driving the growth of the market. The study indicates, government initiatives regarding safety of citizens from foreign attacks and strong border security implementation with high dynamic range video cameras in security surveillance is boosting the market growth.

The HDR (high dynamic range) Video Camera Market is expected to grow at approximately USD 3 Billion by 2023, at 9% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Segments:

HDR (high dynamic range) video camera market is segmented on the basis of type, pixel and application.

HDR (High Dynamic Range) Video Camera Market by Type:

21 stops

17 stops

14 stops

Others



HDR (High Dynamic Range) Video Camera Market by Pixels:

1080p

50p



HDR (High Dynamic Range) Video Camera Market by Application:

Security Surveillance

Photography

Entertainment

Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of HDR (high dynamic range) video camera market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading player in the HDR (high dynamic range) video camera market owing to major camera manufacturers present in the region.

The emergence of HD analog products is engaging a new, lower-end market. Asia-Pacific region is expected to have fastest growth in the market due to the growing entertainment industry, increasing infrastructure development and increasing sports popularity.

