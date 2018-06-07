Deep Groove Ball Bearings Market: Granular View of The Market from Various End-Use Segments

Deep Groove Ball Bearings Market: Introduction

There are different elements in machines, bearings being one of them, which allow the movement of the machine components along each other. Bearings are an important integral part of any object, to emphasize this, bearings support sky scrapers during earthquakes by offering them some movement. In fact even human beings whose joints involve sliding contact bearings, would come to a stop if they stop working. There are two main categories in bearings, namely, contact type bearings and non-contact type bearings.

Deep grove ball bearings are contact type bearings and are versatile.

They have very simple design and have non-separable rings. They are robust and are suitable for medium, high and ultra-high speeds. They have a characteristic design structure with deep raceway grooves and there are circular arcs on the outer and inner rings which are having a radius more than the radius of balls. Deep groove ball bearings find application in various industries and are available in various sizes depending upon the application.

Deep grove ball bearings are also altered and designed and used in special applications, which include high temperature bearings, sensor bearing units, bearings with solid oil, hybrid bearings, polymer ball bearings, NoWear coated bearings, to name a few. There are two types of deep groove ball bearings, namely, single row deep groove ball bearings and double race deep groove ball bearings.

Deep Groove Ball Bearings Market: Growth Drivers

Single row deep groove ball bearings offer the best performance for any type of application and are versatile in various industries. Single row deep groove ball bearings offer enhanced benefits owing to certain advantages. They can have good radial load capacity, are excellent candidates where high speeds are concerned, they have adequate axial load capacity considering both directions, have low friction, easy to mount, clean, operate with low noise and require less maintenance, which reduces the maintenance costs and the overall costs and provide flexibility.

Moreover, double row deep groove ball bearings find application in situations where single row deep groove ball bearings prove inadequate to withstand very high loads. They also give better performance and are used were ultra-high speeds and loads are concerned, have high durability and less complicated design. The deep groove ball bearings, both single row and double row, come in different sizes to suit different applications in many industry verticals. This makes them even more versatile and convenient for end user industries to benefit from them. This has propelled the adoption rate of the deep groove ball bearings in the world, especially in the North American region and developing nations as well. These strength points contribute to the growth of the deep groove ball bearings market.

Deep Groove Ball Bearings Market: Limitations

There are few limitations of the deep groove ball bearings which can be a challenge to their growth in the world market. Faulty installation process can make them noisier owing to increased friction when higher loads and speeds are involved. This can deteriorate the life of the bearings and can damage the machine parts. In turn, the resistance to shock will reduce and in effect, will affect its durability. The installation costs are higher and in case of breakdown, the repairing costs might go even higher.

But in case of smooth and healthy running, there are no additional costs involved. The bearing performance largely depends upon the material used in its manufacture. In case of poor or incorrect selection of material, which generally depends on the usability of the bearings in different applications, the bearing would not be able to give the anticipated performance. These aspects can be considered as restraining factors to the growth of the deep groove ball bearings market.

Deep Groove Ball Bearings Market: Applications and New Trends

General machinery, electric motors, automotive industry, electrical goods, wind energy equipment, general appliances, etc. use deep groove ball bearings. The latest technological innovations have led to develop deep groove ball bearings with increased versatility by providing them with additional features such as using materials which provide anti-corrosive properties and higher resistance to chemicals, making them to be used in applications where harsh environmental factors are present, sue of clean room grease to improve efficiency and making use of improved lubricants.

Deep Groove Ball Bearings Market: Key Companies

The key companies in the deep groove ball bearings market include Schaffler, SKF, Timken Company, JTEKT, NSK Ltd. and NTN Corporation. Other players are Aurora Bearing, AST Bearings LLC, FYH Bearing, Baltic Bearing Company and Precision Bearings Pvt. Ltd.